National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on April 11. The day aims to raise awareness about maternal health, reduce mortality rates, and ensure access to quality healthcare for pregnant women. Initiated in 1993 by the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood India, this day highlights the need to ensure every pregnancy is wanted, supported, and safe. The day aims to raise awareness about maternal health, ensuring pregnant and lactating women have access to proper healthcare, antenatal care, and postnatal services. Some of the key areas of maternal health improvement include reducing anemia, promoting institutional deliveries, and empowering women through education on nutrition, hygiene, and family planning.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Nitika Sobti, Senior Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "Pregnancy is a beautiful and transformative journey, but it also comes with certain health risks that require attention and care. Understanding the most common pregnancy complications and how to prevent them can help ensure a safer experience for both mother and baby."

Common Pregnancy Complications And How To Prevent Them

1. Gestational Diabetes

One of the most common complications is gestational diabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels rise during pregnancy. It can lead to a larger-than-average baby and increase the risk of complications during delivery. To prevent gestational diabetes, it is important to maintain a balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, while limiting sugar and processed foods. Regular physical activity, as advised by a healthcare provider, also plays a key role in managing blood sugar levels.

2. High Blood Pressure

Another frequent issue is high blood pressure, including conditions like preeclampsia. This can affect blood flow to the placenta and may lead to premature birth or other serious problems. Preventive measures include attending regular prenatal checkups, reducing salt intake, staying physically active, and managing stress. Early detection through routine monitoring is essential for controlling this condition.

3. Anaemia

Anaemia, particularly iron-deficiency anaemia, is also common during pregnancy. It occurs when the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to tissues. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, and dizziness. Preventing anemia involves consuming iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, legumes, and lean meats, along with taking prescribed prenatal vitamins that include iron and folic acid.

4. Infections

Infections can pose risks during pregnancy, potentially affecting both the mother and the developing baby. Common infections include urinary tract infections (UTIs) and certain viral or bacterial illnesses. Good hygiene practices, staying up to date with recommended vaccinations, and avoiding undercooked or contaminated food can significantly reduce the risk of infections. Prompt medical attention for any unusual symptoms is also important.

5. Preterm Labour

Preterm labour, or labour that begins before 37 weeks of pregnancy, is another concern. Babies born prematurely may face developmental challenges. Risk factors include stress, infections, and certain lifestyle habits. Preventive steps include avoiding smoking and alcohol, managing stress, maintaining a healthy weight, and following medical advice closely throughout pregnancy.

6. Miscarriage

Lastly, miscarriage, especially in the early stages of pregnancy, is a concern for many women. While not all miscarriages can be prevented, adopting a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk. This includes avoiding harmful substances, managing chronic health conditions, and ensuring proper nutrition and rest.

Dr Sobti adds, "Due to elderly, gravity and obesity, the incidence of complications also has been rising. We really need to address these two factors so that we have less complications. And it has to be a reassuring thing that whatever the complications are, we are all equipped to handle everything."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.