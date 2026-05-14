Eating Vegetables During Pregnancy Could Influence Your Child's Food Choices: Study

What a mother eats during pregnancy may shape her child's food preferences years later, according to study published in the journal Developmental Psychobiology. Scientists found that children exposed to certain vegetable flavours in the womb appeared to react more positively to those same foods even at the age of three. The findings add to growing evidence that babies can sense flavours before birth through amniotic fluid, potentially influencing how they respond to foods later in life. Researchers say the study could help explain why some children accept vegetables more easily than others and may offer new insights into encouraging healthier eating habits from an early age.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers from universities in the UK, France, and the Netherlands studied pregnant women who consumed capsules containing either kale powder or carrot powder during late pregnancy. The researchers then observed children's reactions to the smells of kale and carrot at around three years of age. They found that:

Children exposed to carrot flavour in the womb reacted more positively to carrot smells later

Children exposed to kale showed less negative reactions to kale compared to other children

Some children even smiled in response to the vegetable scent they had experienced before birth.

Also read: Maternal Health Beyond Childbirth: Doctor Explains Long-Term Care And Awareness Gaps

How Can Babies Taste Food Before Birth?

During pregnancy, flavour compounds from foods eaten by the mother can pass into the amniotic fluid surrounding the baby. Babies regularly swallow and inhale this fluid in the womb, exposing them to different tastes and smells before they are born. Researchers believe repeated exposure may help babies become more familiar with certain flavours over time.

Why This Could Matter For Parents

Many parents struggle to encourage children to eat vegetables, especially bitter greens. The study suggests that introducing a variety of healthy foods during pregnancy may help children become more accepting of those flavours later in life. However, experts stress that food preferences are influenced by many factors beyond pregnancy alone.

The Study Had Limitations

Researchers noted that the study involved a relatively small number of participants, meaning larger studies are still needed. Scientists also say factors such as:

Genetics

Family eating habits

Food exposure during childhood

Social environment

continue to play major roles in shaping children's food preferences.

Previous Research Has Suggested Similar Links

Earlier studies have also suggested that maternal diet may influence a child's later relationship with food.Research has shown prenatal flavour exposure may affect acceptance of fruits and vegetables during infancy and childhood. Other studies have highlighted the importance of healthy maternal nutrition for long-term child health outcomes.

What Should Pregnant Women Eat?

Experts generally recommend a balanced pregnancy diet that includes:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Protein-rich foods

Healthy fats

Adequate hydration

Also read: Constipation While Pregnant? Here's What It Means For Mother's Health

Eating a variety of foods may also help expose babies to a wider range of flavours naturally. The new study suggests that vegetable exposure during pregnancy may influence how children respond to certain foods years later. While more research is needed, scientists say the findings reinforce the importance of healthy maternal nutrition and early flavour exposure in shaping long-term eating habits.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.