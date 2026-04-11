What Pregnant Women Should Eat To Improve Maternal And Foetal Health

Pregnancy is a beautiful yet demanding phase. During this time, a woman's body works hard to support the growth of a new life. What a mother eats during this time not only influences her own strength, energy levels, and overall well-being, but also influences the healthy development of the baby's brain, organs, and body. When a mother follows a nutritional diet during pregnancy, it reduces the risk of complications, supports the placenta and amniotic fluid, and prepares the body for labour, delivery, and postpartum recovery.

Many women feel confused about what to eat or how much to eat, especially with mixed advice from family, friends, and social media. The goal is not to follow a strict or complicated diet, but to make simple, consistent choices that provide enough energy, vitamins, and minerals to both the mother and baby. You do not need to "eat for two"; instead, focus on foods that are nutrient-rich. Here are some foods that pregnant women should eat to improve maternal and foetal health.

Foods For Maternal And Foetal Health

1. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide vitamins, minerals, and fibre that help prevent constipation, control blood sugar, and support the baby's development. Aim for 2 servings of fruits and at least 5 servings of vegetables every day. Choose a variety of coloured fruits and vegetables like spinach, carrots, tomatoes, bananas, oranges, and apples. These foods also give you folate (folic acid), which lowers the risk of certain birth defects in the baby's brain and spine.

2. Include whole grains in every meal

Whole grains, such as brown rice, oats, whole-wheat bread, millets, and whole-wheat chapati, give you lasting energy and important B-vitamins, iron, and fibre. They help maintain steady blood sugar levels and reduce constipation, which is common in pregnancy. Try to replace refined white bread and white rice with at least one whole-grain option in each meal.

3. Choose high-quality protein

Protein is essential for the baby's muscles, brain, and tissues, and also helps the mother's body repair and stay strong. Good sources include eggs, chicken, fish (low-mercury varieties such as salmon, sardines, or rohu), lean meats, lentils (dal), chickpeas, beans, paneer, tofu, nuts, and seeds. Aim for about 75-100 grams of protein a day, depending on your weight and activity level.

4. Do not skip dairy or calcium-rich foods

Calcium and vitamin D help in building the baby's bones, teeth, nerves, heart, and muscles, while also protecting the mother's bone health. Include milk, curd, cheese, fortified plant-based milk, and calcium-rich foods like almonds and some leafy greens. If you cannot take enough dairy, your doctor may suggest a calcium or vitamin D supplement.

5. Focus on iron-rich foods

Iron helps make haemoglobin in the mother's blood so that enough oxygen reaches the baby. Without enough iron, women are more likely to become anaemic, feel very tired, and may have a higher risk of complications. Good sources of iron include lean red meat, eggs, lentils, chickpeas, beans, spinach, fortified cereals, and ragi. Eating iron-rich foods with vitamin-C-rich foods (like lemon, oranges, or tomatoes) helps the body absorb iron better.

6. Add healthy fats, especially omega-3s

Healthy fats are important for the baby's brain and eye development, and also help keep the mother's skin and hormones balanced. Omega-3 fatty acids (especially DHA) are found in fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and trout, as well as walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds. If you do not eat fish often, ask your doctor for a suitable supplement.

7. Drink enough fluids and stay hydrated

Water and other fluids help form amniotic fluid, carry nutrients to the baby, prevent urinary infections, and reduce constipation and swelling. Aim for about 8-10 glasses of water a day, more if you sweat heavily or live in a hot climate. You can also include milk, buttermilk, coconut water, and herbal infusions (if cleared by your doctor). However, limit sugary drinks and caffeine.

8. Take key supplements (with medical advice)

Even with a good diet, many pregnant women need extra folic acid, iron, calcium, and vitamin D. Doctors usually recommend folic acid before and during early pregnancy to protect the baby's brain and spine. Iron and calcium supplements are often added later, depending on blood tests and your diet. Always take supplements only after consulting your obstetrician or nutritionist.

9. Avoid certain foods

Certain foods can be unsafe because they may carry infections or harmful bacteria. Avoid raw or undercooked meat and eggs, unpasteurised milk and soft cheeses, fish high in mercury, and alcohol. Limit sugary snacks, packaged fried foods, and soft drinks, because they add empty calories and can increase the risk of excessive weight gain and gestational diabetes. Instead, choose small portions of clean, home-cooked meals and fresh snacks like fruits, nuts, or yoghurt, among others.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.