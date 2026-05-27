Shoaib Ibrahim's Father Hospitalised For Brain Haemorrhage; Know Causes, Risks And Complications

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his father had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. He revealed this in a YouTube vlog posted on 26th May, 2026, where he explained the exact condition of his father, Mohd. Ibrahim who is hospitalised. The brain haemorrhage has resulted in extensive bleeding in the brain, which has affected his vision and speech. Doctors are closely monitoring his father and planning a surgical procedure to remove the blood clots. Brain haemorrhage is tied to effects on vision, speech, and movement-related issues. To understand how and why a brain haemorrhage occurs, knowing the cause, risk, and complications it can cause is essential.

What Is Brain Haemorrhage?

A brain haemorrhage occurs when the blood vessels in the brain rupture, increasing cranial pressure and leading to potential brain damage. A brain haemorrhage is a type of stroke that needs immediate medical treatment for extensive damage control. The severity of it can vary based on the individual's brain condition and health markers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) details that intracerebral haemorrhage contributes to 45% of stroke-related deaths globally. High blood pressure accounts for over 50% of the mortality risk burden.

What Causes Brain Haemorrhage?

The major causes behind a brain haemorrhage are as follows:

High blood pressure causes the brain's blood vessels to get thinner over the course of time as the blood pressure remains high.

Aneurysm (weak or dilated blood vessels in the brain) can trigger a serious medical condition.

Head injury can force the brain's blood vessels to burst, causing a haemorrhage.

Smoking, as the nicotine in it, can make the brain's blood vessels thinner over time.

Diabetes, as constant uncontrolled blood sugar, can affect the viscosity of the cranial nerves.

Alcohol, especially long-term consumption, can damage the brain's blood vessels.

Hypertension is also linked to over 50% of cases globally, which means that it can significantly increase the risk of a haemorrhagic stroke.

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Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

There are several warning signs that shouldn't be ignored, as the effects can progress significantly. Here are the warning signs that you shouldn't ignore:

Sudden severe headache

Speech problems

Vision loss

Weakness or paralysis

Confusion or unconsciousness

These warning signs of brain bleeding should be taken seriously, and immediate medical help should be sought.

Risks And Complications Of Brain Haemorrhage

The risks and complications that can occur after a brain haemorrhage are as follows:

Loss of speech (as seen in the case of Shoaib Ibrahim's father)

Vision impairment

Paralysis or weakness

Brain swelling

Long-term disability that requires specialised care all the time.

It can be fatal if left untreated, as the brain gets directly damaged if the right and timely medical procedures aren't performed.

Why Brain Haemorrhage Can Be Life-Threatening

A brain haemorrhage can turn life-threatening if it results in the following conditions:

Increased pressure inside the skull can increase the cranial pressure, leading to brain damage.

Reduced oxygen supply, which can result in major deficits, as the brain needs a constant oxygen supply.

Rapid deterioration signals that the brain is being actively affected by the brain bleed.

The Intensive Care Unit and specialised medical personnel need to care for the patient around the clock.

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Treatment And Recovery Options

The treatment and recovery options after a brain haemorrhage vary depending on the degree of the severity of the medical event. Here are the treatment and possible recovery options that are available in a medical treatment centre:

Emergency surgery for brain clot removal is necessary to control the damage after a brain haemorrhage.

Blood pressure control is necessary to operate successfully, as the severity of the brain haemorrhage can only be assessed through scans and the exact medical testing.

Intensive care monitoring is necessary to make sure the progress of the patient is occurring in the right direction.

Rehabilitation is necessary to make sure that the patient is able to regain functions that are required for mobility and brain function.

How To Reduce Risk

To reduce your risk of a brain haemorrhage, you need to follow these tips:

Control your blood pressure.

Quit smoking

Manage diabetes

Limit alcohol consumption

Regular health check-ups

Cases like this highlight why early detection of brain haemorrhage symptoms is crucial for survival and recovery.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.