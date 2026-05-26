Shoaib Ibrahim Says Father Not 'Doing Well' After Brain Haemorrhage, Shares Dipika Kakar's New Health Update

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been going through some challenging times lately. Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized malignant tumour in her liver last year and has been undergoing treatment since. Now Shoaib Ibrahim's father was also admitted to hospital after a major health scare recently, and it has been diagnosed as a brain haemorrhage.

What's Happening

Shoaib Ibrahim keeps updating fans about Dipika Kakar's health in his YouTube vlog from time to time. In his latest video, he spoke about how serious his father's medical emergency was.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, "As you all know, my father has been hospitalised. We initially thought it was a stroke, but this time it turned out to be a brain haemorrhage. He is not doing well. The last time he had a stroke, there was a blood clot in his brain, which paralysed the left side of his body. But he was speaking, and he recovered quickly; however, this time there was a lot of bleeding, and it had spread, causing speech problems for him."

"Papa is not reacting at all. The swelling has reduced, and they will perform a procedure on his brain. They will make a hole in his skull and remove the blood clots so that they do not spread. They are waiting for the swelling to subside. They don't want to rush things; they are closely monitoring him for two days."

Update On Dipika Kakar's Health

Dipika Kakar underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reoccurred near her liver. However, the recent relapse has been an emotional setback for the actor, who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared new updates, saying, "Dipika also has a PET scan today, and we are tense about it. As we told you earlier, the MRI had shown some worrying signs."

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a malignant liver tumour last year. She underwent surgery during which 22% of her liver was removed. On February 23, she underwent another operation to remove a 13 mm cyst.

In her latest vlog, Dipika said the unexpected recurrence has left her feeling anxious and overwhelmed as doctors evaluate the next course of treatment.

She admitted that fatigue and hospital visits have made it difficult to maintain a routine. She said, "There are so many things going on in my mind. Because of my illness, Shoaib has been burdened with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill - your routine and your priorities change; your body needs rest."

She continued, "When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn't expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it's too overwhelming at times."

"The recurrence with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn't happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we women are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting," added Dipika Kakar.

"The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we function smoothly in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had recurrences. I spoke to a friend who is also going through a very tough health patch," she said.

About Dipika Kakar

Dipika and Shoaib have been married since 2018. They share a son, Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.

Dipika began her acting career with the television show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. She rose to fame with the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. She later featured in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12, which she won. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but had to exit the show due to health complications.

ALSO READ | Dipika Kakar Says Recurrence Of Cyst Has Left Her 'Shaken': "I Cannot Be With My Son"