Dipika Kakar Shares First Vlog After Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery, Says She Hugged Husband Shoaib Ibrahim After Her Diagnosis

TV star Dipika Kakar is back home after she underwent a 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. In her first vlog since the operation, the Sasural Simar Ka actor thanked her fans for all their love and prayers.

What Dipika Kakar Said In her First Personal Vlog Since The Surgery

In a 23-minute video shared on her personal YouTube channel Dipika Ka Duniya, Dipika Kakar on Monday night shared what she and her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim went through when they received her diagnosis.

"Around a month ago when we found out that there is a tumour and that there will be a surgery... A major surgery... The term surgery was enough to make me panic... Shoaib was aware (about the diagnosis) but he didn't tell me. But when the doctor was checking the reports, I asked Shoaib about the results and he told me things weren't okay," she said.

"When I saw the reports myself, I realised it was not okay. We were standing in the corridor of the hospital. At that moment, we both broke down standing in that corridor... When you first hear the word 'malignant' or 'cancer', it creates fear in your mind. I just broke down and hugged Shoaib tightly," the actor said in her vlog.

Staying Away From Her Two-Year-Old Son Ruhaan

"One of the most difficult things was weaning off Ruhaan in one night. There was no other option. I cried a lot. It had to happen some day but that it would happen like this, that's something I hadn't thought about at all," Dipika Kakar recalled.

The actor, who recently featured on reality TV series Celebrity MasterChef, expressed gratitude towards her admirers and well wishers.

"You all have prayed for me like family. All of this is very special. When I used to lie on that ICU bed, Shoaib used to tell me that a lot of people are sending their prayers and I would cry a lot but they were happy tears. That so many people love me a lot. I feel blessed and a little proud. I treasure this a lot," she said.

About recuperating from the cancer, Dipika Kakar said, "There is still a long way to go."

In A Nutshell

Actor Dipika Kakar was discharged from the hospital 11 days after she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. The actor, who is reccovering at home, opened up to fans about facing the disease head on with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family by her side.

