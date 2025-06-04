Dipika Kakar In ICU After 14-Hour Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Says "She's Stable"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. TV actor Dipika Kakar is recovering in the ICU after a 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, confirmed her condition is stable but she is in pain. Shoaib expressed gratitude to fans for their prayers and support during this challenging time.

TV actor Dipika Kakar is recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital after she underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer on Tuesday, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim said. The 38-year-old actor is in "pain but stable", her Sasural Simar Ka co-star wrote on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

What

Shoaib shared an update about Dipika's surgery with fans and followers on his Instagram Stories.

Screengrab of Shoaib Ibrahim's Instagram Story.

"Hi everyone, sorry I couldn't update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hours. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She's in some pain, but she is stable and doing okay," he wrote.

In his post, Shoaib also thanked well wishers for their love, prayers, and support. "It truly means a lot," he added.

The actor also said he will keep fans posted about Dipika's recovery journey.

"I will update you all once she's out of the ICU. Thank you once again, keep praying for her," he further said.

Background

In a vlog, dated May 15, on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib said Dipika was diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized" tumour in the liver.

On May 28, Dipika revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post.

Dipika and Shoaib are parents to two-year-old Ruhaan and praised their son for being sensible during these tough times.

Dipika underwent surgery on Tuesday, almost a week after her cancer diagnosis.

In A Nutshell

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer last week, days after she complained of a stomach ache in May. The surgery was delayed after the actor developed a high fever. She underwent a surgery on Tuesday and is currently in the ICU of a Mumbai hospital.

Also read | Dipika Kakar Undergoes Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Says She Needs Prayers