Dipika Kakar Says Son Ruhaan Was "Sensible" About News of Her Stage 2 Liver Cancer

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka fame took to social media yesterday to share that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. After complaining of a stomach ache earlier this month, a "tennis ball-sized" tumour was found.

Soon after, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed on his YouTube channel how their son Ruhaan reacted to the news. Both of them said that Ruhaan was sensible about the news of his mother's cancer diagnosis. Dipika also mentioned that he had approached her a few times, after realising she wasn't well, he left.

After the initial news of Dipika's stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis, the actress along with her husband Shoaib revealed how their son responded to it.

The couple urged fans and well-wishers to pray for their son and his ability to cope with the situation.

Shoaib shared, "Hann Ruhaan bhi Mashallah bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya hai. Uska feeding toh abhi chhoot gaya hai, pura chhoot gaya hai (Ruhaan has behaved very sensibly. His feeding has stopped now, completely)."

Dipika also added, "Usko pata hai ki mumma theek nahin hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki haan mumma theek nahin hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong (He has understood that mumma isn't well. He comes once or twice a day to me but then he realises that mumma isn't well. But yes, everyone is here)."

Further Updates On Dipika's Health

As Shoaib shared the news of how their son was dealing with the latest developments, he also informed fans about Dipika's health.

He said that Dipika is also suffering from the flu, hence the doctor had to postpone her surgery scheduled for this week. The actress has also been experiencing additional pain because of a stone in her gall bladder.

Dipika offered some respite to her fans as she said that the doctors are confident she will be cured completely once the tumour is removed.

They captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In your Prayers," and assured their well-wishers that they are staying strong.

Dipika Kakar's Announcement Post

On Tuesday (May 28), Dipika Kakar penned down a long note on social media. She highlighted the series of occurrences over the month and how a stomach ache led to the diagnosis.

The post read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it was a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!"

She added, "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika."

"Keep Me In Your Prayers," she concluded in the caption.

In A Nutshell

Dipika is all about staying strong, after sharing the news of her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis on social media. She, along with Shoaib, shared her health updates, and their son Ruhaan's reaction to his mother's illness. They requested everyone to pray for them during these tough times.