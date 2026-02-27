Dipika Kakar Shares Health Update After 13-Mm Cyst Removal Surgery: "Still In Pain When I Move"

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized malignant tumour in her liver last year. She underwent surgery during which 22% of her liver was removed. On February 23, she underwent another surgery to remove a 13-mm cyst. After the surgery, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a health update about her and said the surgery was successful.

He also added that Dipika was in a lot of pain. On Thursday, Dipika shared in her vlog about her current health status.

"The process went well, but last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels—it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, 'Let's get admitted on Monday.' Plus, in between, it was our anniversary," she said.

After three days post-surgery, Dipika came back home from the hospital.

She also revealed details about the procedure she underwent. "This time, when I was going in for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn't in the OT; it was in the CT room. It's a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult."

Dipika thanked fans and family for their constant support in her hour of need.

"I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It's a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me—that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears," Dipika signed off.

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer earlier last year. Dipika and Shoaib have been married since 2018. They share a son, Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.

Dipika began her acting career with the television show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. However, she rose to fame with the lead role in Sasural Simar Ka in 2011.

She later went on to feature in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12, which she won. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but had to exit the show due to health complications.