"Had Happy Tears": Doctor Receives Heartfelt Wedding Gift From Young Cancer Survivor, Shares Pics

Pediatric surgeon Dr. Tanmay Motiwala shared a heartwarming moment on social media that left him tearfully grateful. One of his former young patients, a cancer survivor, sent him a surprise package filled with handmade gifts to celebrate his wedding, as she couldn't attend in person. The doctor was overwhelmed with emotion, describing the moment as bringing "happy tears."

"My heart is full. Had happy tears today. I received a package from Khushi. A surprise that touched me deeply. I had invited her to my wedding, but she couldn't make it. Instead, she sent me a set of beautiful handmade gifts. Yes, Khushi is my patient, but more than that, she's a dear friend. A brave cancer survivor. A child who has taught me more about life than most ever could," he wrote in a post on X.

See the post here:

My heart is full. Had happy tears today ❤️



I received a package from Khushi. A surprise that touched me deeply.

I had invited her to my wedding, but she couldn't make it. Instead, she sent me a set of beautiful handmade gifts.



Yes, Khushi is my patient but more than that, she's…

Khushi's handmade gift featured a hand-drawn card and framed artwork that embodied hope and healing. When revealed at the wedding, it brought guests to tears, highlighting the profound impact of a caring doctor on a child's life.

The emotional gesture went viral, touching hearts online. Many said that this thoughtful gesture far surpassed the emotional value of traditional wedding gifts.

One user wrote, "Doctors like you restore faith in humanity."

Another commented, "Beautifully written ... It's gr8 that you share such a wonderful bond with your patients."

A third said, "Got Engrossed (Tanmay) while reading and I too had "Happy Tears". Proud of you, bro."

In the comments section, the doctor shared that his patient, Khushi, was diagnosed with a chest wall tumour at age 5. Initially resistant, Khushi eventually warmed up to him during treatment, and they formed a strong bond. As she underwent chemotherapy, she'd hold his finger, listen to songs with his earphones, and more. Dr. Motiwala credited Khushi with teaching him resilience and the importance of a doctor-patient bond that goes beyond medical care.