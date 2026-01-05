AIIMS Doctor Takes Dig At Zomato CEO's 'Temple' Device: "Zero Scientific Standing"

Dr. Suvrankar Datta, an AI researcher and radiologist from AIIMS Delhi, dismissed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's "Temple" device as a "fancy toy for billionaires" who can afford to waste money. Dr. Datta stated that the wearable currently has "zero scientific standing" as a useful medical tool. He urged people not to spend their savings on such unproven devices, noting that they are experimental and lack clinical validation.

"As a physician-scientist and one of the earliest researchers in India in Arterial Stiffness and Pulse Wave Velocity (2017) which predicts cardiovascular mortality, I can assure you that this device currently has 0 scientific standing as a useful device and do not waste your hard earned money to buy fancy toys billionaires can afford to waste money on. If you are one, then go ahead," Dr. Datta wrote on X.

What is the Temple Device?

The device in question is an experimental wearable sensor designed to measure cerebral blood flow in real time. Goyal had earlier explained that Temple is an "experimental device to calculate brain flow accurately, in real time, and continuously." He suggested that gravity may play a direct role in human aging. The device was developed under Goyal's venture, Continue Research (part of Zomato's parent company, Eternal), with roughly $25 million of his personal wealth invested.

"I'm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can't keep with myself any longer. It's open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan," he wrote.

The device gained widespread attention after Goyal was seen wearing a silver version of it on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast on January 3. It is currently an experimental tool and not yet available for public sale.

