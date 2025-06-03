Dipika Kakar Undergoes Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Says She Needs Prayers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. TV star Dipika Kakar is undergoing surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. The 38-year-old actor revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post last week. The surgery was delayed after she developed a high fever.

Popular television actor Dipika Kakar is undergoing surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, her husband and Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim has said.

Dipika, who had complained of a stomach ache in May, was diagnosed with the disease last week.

What's Happening

In an Instagram Story on Monday night, Shoaib said Dipika, 28, is set to undergo a lengthy procedure to tackle the disease.

"Dippi's surgery is scheduled to happen tomorrow morning. It's going to be a long surgery... She needs all your prayers & strength the most... Please keep her in your prayers," he wrote.

In a vlog, dated May 15, 2025, on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib said Dipika was diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized" tumour in the liver. She would undergo more tests to check whether the tumour was cancerous, he said at the time.

On May 28, Dipika revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post. "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced! (sic)" she wrote.

Background

Dipika's surgery was delayed after she developed a high fever.

The actors, who are parents to two-year-old Ruhaan, also praised their son for behaving sensibly after learning about Dipika's health condition.

"Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya (He has behaved in a very mature manner)" Shoaib had said in one his earlier vlogs.

Dipika, who also appeared in the video, said Ruhaan understood that his mother wasn't keeping well.

She had said, "Usko pata hai ki mumma theek nahin hai, wo samajh gaya hai. Woh ek-aadh baar din me aake mujhe bolta hai, par phir wo samajh jaata hai ki mumma theek nahin hai. But yes, sab log hain. So, we are staying strong (He knows mumma isn't well. He comes to me once or twice a day but then he realises that mumma isn't well. But yes, we have everyone around)."

In A Nutshell

Dipika, who was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver last month. According to Shoaib, initial reports suggested the tumour was benign. After a battery of tests, the couple found out that she had stage 2 liver cancer.

