Dipika Kakar's Tumour Surgery Delayed, Admitted To Hospital Due To Fever

Television actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour. Recently, her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared another health update with fans on his YouTube channel. Shoaib revealed that Dipika's surgery has been delayed after she developed a high fever. She is now admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, “I wasn't able to give an update previously as I was busy. Dipika's surgery is still pending and we are looking forward to it. Dipika took a few tests last time when we visited the hospital and ever since then, Dipika has started to wean off Ruhaan. Dipika started weaning Ruhaan off after we got done with all the tests.”

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child, son Ruhaan, in 2023.

Further in the video, Shoaib Ibrahim shared, “We were supposed to visit the hospital for the surgery. However, Dipika fell ill and started to have a high fever. Her temperature was more than 103. Moreover, she suffered from extreme body aches. She took several medicines, but nothing was working at the time.”

The actor added, “We then took her to the hospital and her body temperature is now turning normal. The tests and surgeries got delayed because of all this. We were supposed to do it on Monday, but because of the fever and condition, we couldn't do it.”

Shoaib Ibrahim explained that Dipika Kakar had undergone tests as prescribed by the doctors. Once the results come out, the future course of treatment will be determined.

On a concluding note, he said, “As I mentioned earlier, there's a tumour in her body and that needs to be removed as well. The surgery will mostly be done next week once the remaining tests are done.”

Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about Dipika Kakar's medical ailment almost a week ago. He informed that the CT scan reports have shown that the actress has a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. Click here for the full story.

Dipika Kakar marked her television comeback after 5 years with the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India. However, she had to make a voluntary exit due to health complications.