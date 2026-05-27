The summer season results in an abundant availability of mangoes, whose seeds are generally thrown away. But most people are unaware of the hidden health benefits locked inside the seeds of mangoes that can protect your skin during a heatwave. The underrated mango seeds have been used as skincare products to help reduce skin inflammation and rashes and even enhance the skin's glow. According to a review published in the Biotechnology for Sustainable Materials journal, it is confirmed that mango seeds contain polyphenols, flavonoids, and gallic acid, which help fight oxidative stress caused by intense heat and ultraviolet ray exposure. While mango seeds need to be used after drying, the health benefits packed in them are immense.

4 Benefits Of Using Mango Seeds For Skin In A Heatwave

1. Helps Prevent Skin Dryness

The skin tends to get dry during summers when extreme temperatures cause the body to suffer from active water loss. Dried mango seeds in powder form can be used to ease the dryness on the skin if you are not allergic to mangoes. Topical application of mango seed powder is rich in fatty acids and even has moisturising properties when used in the right manner.

2. Supports Skin Hydration In Heatwave

The skin suffers a lot during a heatwave as moisture needs to be maintained regularly. The skin barrier (outermost layer of the skin) needs to be protected as the heat takes a toll on how supple and radiant your skin looks.

3. Packed With Antioxidants

Scientific findings from the Toxicological Research journal detail that mango seeds have potent doses of antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress. The anti-inflammatory compounds may calm skin irritation, redness, and rashes that are commonly experienced during a heatwave. The exposure to sun rays on a daily basis, especially for those who spend most of their time outdoors, tends to cause the most skin issues during a heatwave. Using mango seed powder can help with this when it is tested with a skin patch test first.

4. May Reduce Acne And Irritation

Acne and skin irritation are common skin issues during a heatwave as the body struggles to supply the needed nutrition to the skin. When active and proven skincare solutions such as mango seed powder are applied to the skin's surface, their anti-inflammatory compounds can work on repairing the damage.

How Mango Seeds Protect Skin During A Heatwave

Mango seeds can be used to protect the skin from possible damage from concentrated sun exposure as well as help with easing multiple skin issues. Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Dermatologist and Skin Expert, New Delhi, explains, "Mango seeds can be used in the form of a powder or oil to remedy the skin damage inflicted as the skin barrier tends to break down during a heatwave."

As the heat dries the skin, the potent compounds in mango seeds can help repair the skin damage.

Also Read: Fatigue To Skin Changes: 3 Fatty Liver Signs In Children That Parents Need To Check

How To Use Mango Seeds For Skin Care

Mango seeds can be used for skin care effectively when they are used in a form that is readily absorbed by the skin's surface. You can use mango seeds as part of a face pack on the skin, but be sure to perform a skin patch test to make sure that it is able to absorb the benefits of the ingredient without triggering an allergic reaction on the skin.

DIY Mango Seed Powder

You need to dry the seed.

Grind it into a powder.

Use this powder with water or milk and make use of it as a face pack

Mango Seed Oil

Mango seeds are already used as an ingredient for skincare creams and balms to soothe the skin during a heatwave. You need to choose the product carefully after reading the label and researching the skin benefits.

Note: Not all skin types will react the same after application of a mango seed face pack or mango seed oil usage; you need to perform a patch test to confirm the same.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Who Should Be Careful?

People who should be careful of using mango seed powder as skin care during a heatwave, as they think that it is the sole ingredient that can help their skin. Skincare is a science that demands balance, especially suited to your skin type.

Mango seeds are not a substitute for sunscreen, as they only have a limited scope of topical benefits.

Avoid overuse to avoid dealing with the potential side effects.

Check for allergies, as some people, although rarely, are allergic to topical applications of mango seed powder or oil.

Doctor-Recommended Tips To Protect Skin In Heatwave

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj shares tips that can protect your skin during a heatwave:

Stay hydrated as your skin needs moisture to appear visibly radiant.

Use sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage.

Avoid peak sun, as your skin can get damaged from the ultraviolet rays' exposure.

Light clothing needs to be the norm, as the skin needs to be able to breathe in the summer heat.

Instead of discarding mango seeds, using them wisely could offer natural skin protection during intense summer heat.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.