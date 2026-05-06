Nutritionist Reveals The Truth About Mango And Blood Sugar

Mango season brings a lot of joy. But it also causes a lot of confusion, especially for people with diabetes. One of the most common beliefs is that mangoes are “too sweet” and should be completely avoided. While it is true that mangoes contain natural sugars, the full picture is a bit more balanced than that.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain addresses this in an Instagram post. She explains why mangoes do not always deserve the bad reputation they get. Her take is simple: you do not have to cut them out completely – you just need to eat them the right way.

In her post, the nutritionist highlights:

Mango Has More Than Just Sugar

Mango contains a compound called mangiferin, which acts as a polyphenol. This means it has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and even anti-diabetic properties. As the nutritionist points out, this compound may actually help in managing blood sugar response.

It Is Not As High GI As You Think

Mango falls in the low to medium glycemic index range (around 51). This means it does not automatically cause a sharp sugar spike when eaten in its whole form. The fibre in mango slows down how quickly sugar is absorbed.

How You Eat Mango Matters

This is where most people go wrong. Juicing mango, blending it into shakes, or eating it along with large meals can increase the chances of a sugar spike. Instead, Jain suggests keeping it simple and mindful.

Smart Ways To Eat Mango

Eat it in its whole form, not as juice

Avoid pairing it with heavy meals

Combine it with protein or fat (like Greek yoghurt) to slow sugar absorption

As Deepsikha Jain highlights, pairing mango with protein or fat can “reduce the sugar spike even more.”

So, Should You Avoid Mango?

Not necessarily. The key is portion size and timing. Occasional, mindful consumption can fit into a balanced diet, even for someone managing blood sugar.

The nutritionist's message is clear: do not fear foods blindly – understand them better.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.