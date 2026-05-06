Mango Shake vs Sliced Mango: Why A Gastroenterologist Wants You To Stop 'Drinking' Your Fruit This Summer

The summer mango season brings different varieties of mangoes that vary according to regions. Mangoes are typically consumed as is or in the form of a mango shake, but what most people don't know is that eating your mangoes whole is best. There is confusion regarding which form of mango consumption is better for you in terms of its health benefits. While some people think that eating mangoes causes an instant blood sugar spike as they have naturally high sugars, they prefer to drink their mango instead.

Research published in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety suggests that when mango is eaten whole, it offers vitamins such as A, B, and C along with essential minerals. On the other hand, research published in a recent scientific journal suggests that mango shakes prepared with skim milk and Dasheri and Safeda mangoes had different impacts on sensory taste. The research focuses on proving that drinking mango shakes is related to satisfaction, not their health benefits.

Why Mango Shakes Feel "Light" But Hit The Body Hard

The form of the ripe mango changes when it is blended, as even though mango shakes feel light, their composition changes, which influences their impact on the body. Here is how:

Blending breaks down the fibre structure that affects how your gut processes the fruit.

Faster sugar absorption as a liquid, which leads to a faster blood sugar spike.

Larger portions are consumed unknowingly, as you may need to eat only one whole mango, but you can drink a shake prepared from multiple in one go.

What Changes When You Drink Fruit Instead of Eating It?

When you prefer to drink fruit instead of eating it as it is intended, the mechanisms behind how your body is supposed to process it change. Here is how:

Loss of chewing causes poor satiety or a feeling of fullness that can be attained when a slice of mango is eaten.

Faster gastric emptying, which means your body absorbs what it wants to and discards the rest at a faster pace than when a slice of mango is consumed after another.

Blood sugar spikes are quicker with a mango shake, as it is a liquid that is absorbed by the gut at a faster pace.

Also Read: Why You Must Soak Mangoes For 30 Minutes Before Eating: A Gastroenterologist Explains The Health Benefits

Why A Gastroenterologist Prefers Sliced Mango

Dr Prateek Sharma, a world-renowned gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, explains, "Mangoes contain phytic acid, which can hinder the absorption of essential minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium." This can change when it is turned into a shake, as the composition changes, which can result in the following:

Intact fibre slows digestion, which makes it better for people who are looking for the maximum health benefits out of their fruit consumption.

Better gut hormone response as the body is able to metabolise the fruit in a better manner.

Controlled portion size, as who knows how many slices of mangoes you are eating in a single sitting.

Mango Shake vs Sliced Mango - Gut Health Compared

A mango shake and sliced mango have different impacts on the gut, as they have different digestive impacts. The composition of mango shake makes it a liquid that results in a higher spike in blood sugar levels, while also resulting in the following:

The effect on bloating is vastly different, as eating sliced mangoes doesn't cause much bloating, but instantly downing a glass of mango shake can result in visible bloating.

Fermentation in the gut can occur, as the mango shake has milk, sugar, and ice that impact how the gut processes it. While a slice of mango has none.

The impact on acidity and reflux in summer is different, as a mango shake can cause acidity or reflux when it is consumed too quickly and a large quantity of it is consumed.

Also Read: How To Eat Summer Fruits Safely With Diabetes: Doctor Shares Tips

Slices of mangoes and mango shake have different impacts on your gut

Photo Credit: Pexels

What About Milk, Sugar And Ice In Mango Shakes?

This vastly changes the way the digestive system absorbs the properties of the mango, especially when compared with sliced mangoes.

Added sugar load, especially when refined white sugar is used, as it can cause an instant blood sugar spike.

When you mix milk and fruit, those with digestive issues can experience even further discomfort.

Ice can further worsen how mangoes used in the shake are absorbed, and those with sensitive digestion should avoid it.

Who Should Be Extra Careful

Mango shakes should only be consumed by otherwise healthy individuals, as those with

Diabetics and pre-diabetics should know the blood sugar spike it can cause.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) / acid reflux patients should avoid it.

Children consuming packaged fruit drinks should be extra careful, as the mango used is from a concentrate that is processed.

Better Ways To Eat Mango In Summer

Mangoes in summer should be consumed in their pure form when they are in season to avail the maximum health benefits. Here are the best ways to eat them:

Plain sliced mango has a positive impact on your body, but make sure not to eat too much at once.

Mango with nuts and seeds combines fibre and fat, which improves their bioavailability.

Portion guidance is important as you need to consume a moderate quantity consistently to feel the positive health benefits.

Mango isn't the problem, but making it into a shake is, as explained by Dr Prateek Sharma, who endorses that it should be eaten whole. You need to chew the mango over, sipping it in the form of a shake. Whole mango consumption supports the gut, sugar balance, and fullness at the same time.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.