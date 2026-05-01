Nutritionist-Approved 6 Foods That Naturally Boost Skin Health

Healthy skin is much more than just what we see on the surface. Our skin is the body's largest organ and its first line of defence. It protects us from pollution, bacteria, UV damage and everyday environmental stressors. It also plays an essential role in regulating our body temperature and maintaining hydration.

When the skin is well-nourished and properly cared for, it tends to look clearer, feel stronger, and function more effectively. However, lifestyle factors like stress, irregular eating habits and exposure to environmental toxins can take a toll on skin health over time. That's why what we eat daily becomes just as important as the skincare products we use. Nutritionist Suman Agarwal recommends 6 foods you should eat daily to boost your skin health.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Everyone's busy buying serums like they're stocks, while your real glow-up is happening quietly on your plate. Feed your skin right."

Skin-Loving Foods You Should Eat Daily

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are essentially made up of 95–96% water, providing intense hydration for plump and glowing. Daily consumption helps reduce puffiness and under-eye bags. They cool your skin from the inside out.

2. Sabja seeds

Sabja seeds are considered a skin-loving superfood due to their high concentration of nutrients that support skin health from within. It flushes out toxins, cools body heat that triggers acne and keeps your skin hydrated all day long.

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric milk is a traditional Ayurvedic beverage that serves as a potent skin-loving drink. It calms redness in acne-prone complexions and evens out tone over time.

4. Amla

Amla acts as a natural powerhouse rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants and essential nutrients. The fruit has more Vitamin C than any other citrus fruit, which helps fight pigmentation and dark spots. It slows skin ageing from within.

5. Ghee

Ghee deeply moisturises your skin from the inside. It also repairs the damaged skin barrier and prevents dryness and fine lines.

6. Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants that combat inflammation, reduce UV damage and deeply hydrate. It fights dry and dull skin problems while simultaneously protecting it from sun damage. Consuming 4-5 walnuts every morning is recommended.

Eating these foods daily will bring positive changes to your skin but moderation is advised.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.