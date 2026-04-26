A Dermatologist's Guide To The Best Indian Breakfasts For A Clear Complexion

What you eat in the morning can set the tone for your entire day. It may also have a noticeable impact on your skin over time. Foods rich in vitamins, healthy fats and antioxidants are frequently linked to better skin health, while highly processed options may have the opposite effect. They may cause common skin concerns such as acne, dryness and dullness.

Dr Ankur Sarin, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, takes a closer look at typical Indian breakfast choices to evaluate how they may support or affect skin health. In a video posted on Instagram, the doctor offers insights into which foods could help promote a clearer and healthier complexion.

Everyday Indian Breakfast For Skin Health

Aloo Paratha - 6/10

The doctor shares, "Filling but usually cooked with refined flour and extra oil/ghee, which can be heavy. Fine occasionally, but not the most balanced for skin." It can be more nutritious if prepared with whole wheat flour, minimal oil and paired with curd.

Masala Omelette - 8/10

He adds, "High-quality protein from eggs supports skin repair and keeps you fuller for longer. A good, balanced breakfast option." Combining this protein with antioxidant-rich vegetables and spices can help combat inflammation and support collagen production.

Poha - 7/10

According to Dr Sarin, poha is light and easy to digest, but it is mostly carbohydrates and low in protein. Pairing it with peanuts or sprouts makes it a healthier option.

Fresh Juice - 4/10

Fresh juice lacks fibre and contains concentrated natural sugars. It can cause quick blood sugar spikes compared to whole fruit.

Sabudana Khichdi - 2/10

The dish is mostly starch with very little protein or fibre. Its high glycaemic index can cause rapid blood sugar spikes and acne flare-ups.

Idli Sambar - 8/10

The doctor says, "A relatively balanced meal with fermented idlis and protein-rich sambar, making it lighter and gut-friendly." Fermented idlis are beneficial for gut health and may support clearer skin, while sambar offers skin-repairing vitamins.

Masala Chai - 1/10

It is usually high in sugar and dairy. When consumed frequently, it can replace healthier hydration options.

Making mindful choices in your daily breakfast can help make your skin healthier and more radiant over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.