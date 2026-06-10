US-Iran War LIVE News: Iran said it launched attacks targeting several military bases hosting US forces in the Middle East in response to American strikes in at least three regions of the Islamic Republic. Iran's Islamic Guards said its Aerospace Force launched long-range, solid-fuel missiles at an airbase in Jordan, which hosts US military personnel. According to the IRGC, its missiles hit and destroyed four critical targets at the base, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a primary command and control centre.

It said the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait have also been attacked.

Kuwaiti air defence systems are "currently intercepting hostile aerial targets", the general staff of the Kuwaiti army has said. Bahrain has also confirmed the attacks and asked people to move to safe shelters. Jordan is yet to confirm the attacks.

The strikes came in response to the United States military attacks targeting air defence systems and radars in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island after a US Apache helicopter was allegedly downed in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are the LIVE updates On The US-Israel-Iran War And New Attacks