US-Iran War LIVE News: Iran said it launched attacks targeting several military bases hosting US forces in the Middle East in response to American strikes in at least three regions of the Islamic Republic. Iran's Islamic Guards said its Aerospace Force launched long-range, solid-fuel missiles at an airbase in Jordan, which hosts US military personnel. According to the IRGC, its missiles hit and destroyed four critical targets at the base, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a primary command and control centre.
It said the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and Ali Al Salem Base in Kuwait have also been attacked.
Kuwaiti air defence systems are "currently intercepting hostile aerial targets", the general staff of the Kuwaiti army has said. Bahrain has also confirmed the attacks and asked people to move to safe shelters. Jordan is yet to confirm the attacks.
The strikes came in response to the United States military attacks targeting air defence systems and radars in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island after a US Apache helicopter was allegedly downed in the Strait of Hormuz.
Here are the LIVE updates On The US-Israel-Iran War And New Attacks
US Iran War LIVE: Air Raid Sirens Activated 2nd Time In Bahrain
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry alerted its people, for the second time in the past hour, to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place”.
Iran Targets 21 US Assets Across Gulf After Attacks Over Apache Crash
Iran’s IRGC has announced that its Aerospace Force launched long-range, solid-fuel missiles at an airbase in Jordan, which hosts US military personnel. According to the IRGC, its missiles hit and destroyed four critical targets at the base, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a primary command and control centre.
The IRGC claim it hit 21 targets at various US air and naval bases across the region, as well as the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over Iranian airspace.
The IRGC also warned that its forces remain fully prepared to deliver a “crushing and decisive” response to any subsequent US military actions and that Washington would bear full responsibility for the consequences of further escalation.
US Iran War News LIVE: US, Iran Launch Airstrikes After Trump Blamed Tehran For Downing Army Helicopter
Kuwaiti air defences opened fire Wednesday as the small Middle East nation came under attack from Iran. Iran had said it targeted the nation to retaliate over American airstrikes earlier Wednesday morning.
Iran also claimed attacks targeting Bahrain and Jordan. Tehran had vowed to respond after the U.S. launched airstrikes on Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said earlier on social media that Iran had shot down the aircraft while it was on patrol over the strait.
US Iran War LIVE: Iran Guards Say Targeted US Base In Jordan With Missiles
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they had struck four targets at a US base in Jordan, as Tehran pressed its attack in response to fresh US strikes over the downing of a helicopter.
Iranian forces "targeted and destroyed four major targets, including F35 fighter nests at an air base and the US child-killing military control command centre in Al-Azraq, Jordan", the Guards said in a statement quoted by state-run IRNA, adding that they were carried out by "long-range missiles". (AFP)
US-Iran War: Indian Crew's Distress Call After US Missile Attack Near Oman On MT Marivex: Help, Ship Is Sinking
The Palau-flagged tanker was hit by a missile after it tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports on Monday.
Iran Strikes US Navy's 5th Fleet After Attacks Over Apache Chopper Downing
Following the new wave of attacks, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US had chosen to "test" Tehran's "determination" and the Iranian armed forces would "leave no attack or threat unanswered".