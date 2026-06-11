Bitcoin trades near $62,020, and Ethereum near $1,638, with both assets consolidating as key moving averages remain above current prices. Despite near-term caution, crypto adoption continues to advance, with Walmart's crypto payment rollout expanding the use of digital assets in everyday retail transactions and increasing mainstream visibility.

On the macro front, US inflation rose to 4.2%, renewing focus on Bitcoin's fixed-supply design as investors continue to monitor inflation and purchasing power trends.

Institutional interest in blockchain infrastructure remains active, with Japan's three largest banks reportedly targeting a joint stablecoin launch by March 2027, highlighting growing confidence in blockchain-based payment systems.

Meanwhile, TON Strategy reported 3.3 million TON in May staking rewards, supported by network upgrades aimed at improving scalability and efficiency. Beyond finance, Tether is backing robotics firm NEURA Robotics, signaling continued expansion of crypto-linked capital into AI and emerging technologies.