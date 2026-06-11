Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Thursday as oil prices rose after fresh escalation in US-Iran war. At the open, Sensex dropped 300 points while the Nifty was down 100 points.
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Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC cooled off after the U.S. strike on Iran, moving back toward $61.5K after briefly recovering toward $63K. The move came alongside wider market repositioning, with oil near $93, gold around $4K, and U.S. equities also adjusting to the latest geopolitical developments. On the macro side, U.S. CPI rose to 4.2%, mainly due to higher oil and petrol prices. This keeps the Fed cautious on rate cuts, while future hikes remain part of the discussion. Even so, BTC held the $60K-$61K area well, with the Exchange Whale Ratio rising to 61.6%, indicating larger players absorbed selling pressure. A clearer macro catalyst could help sentiment stabilize further.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin remains range-bound between $60,500 and $62,500 as markets struggle to build momentum despite the latest U.S. CPI data coming in line with expectations. While the inflation print reduced concerns of a more aggressive Federal Reserve stance and improved risk sentiment, it was not enough to trigger a sustained rally. The key headwind continues to be institutional selling. On-chain data indicates net institutional sales are running at nearly 450% of daily mined supply, equivalent to roughly 2,000 BTC per day. A slowdown in this selling pressure could help Bitcoin reclaim the $65,000 level, while $59,000 remains the key support zone.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market Desk
Bitcoin trades near $62,020, and Ethereum near $1,638, with both assets consolidating as key moving averages remain above current prices. Despite near-term caution, crypto adoption continues to advance, with Walmart's crypto payment rollout expanding the use of digital assets in everyday retail transactions and increasing mainstream visibility.
On the macro front, US inflation rose to 4.2%, renewing focus on Bitcoin's fixed-supply design as investors continue to monitor inflation and purchasing power trends.
Institutional interest in blockchain infrastructure remains active, with Japan's three largest banks reportedly targeting a joint stablecoin launch by March 2027, highlighting growing confidence in blockchain-based payment systems.
Meanwhile, TON Strategy reported 3.3 million TON in May staking rewards, supported by network upgrades aimed at improving scalability and efficiency. Beyond finance, Tether is backing robotics firm NEURA Robotics, signaling continued expansion of crypto-linked capital into AI and emerging technologies.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin is trading near $62,100 after defending the $60,000-$61,000 demand zone, while Ethereum is stabilising around $1,640 after a sharp drawdown. The recovery in both assets remains tentative. BTC is still trading close to its 20 EMA but below the 50, 100 and 200 EMA on the 4-hour chart, keeping the broader short-term structure weak. For Bitcoin, $63,800 is the key level to reclaim; acceptance above this zone can open a recovery toward $67,000-$69,000, while a break below $60,000 may expose $59,000 and $57,500. ETH has a similar setup, with price still below the 20 EMA near $1,647 and the 50 EMA around $1,705. A move above $1,705 is needed to improve momentum, while $1,570 remains the critical downside level.
The latest U.S. CPI print came broadly in line with expectations, which helped risk assets avoid a sharper sell-off, but inflation remains high enough to keep rate-cut expectations under pressure. Bond market repricing is also becoming a key headwind, as elevated Treasury yields strengthen the dollar and make safe-yield alternatives more attractive.
ETF flows continue to reflect caution, with June 9 seeing outflows from both BTC and ETH spot ETFs. On-chain signals also suggest stress, as whale capitulation and pressure on short-term holders indicate that the market may still be going through a final liquidity test before any durable recovery.
Centre Removes Excise Duty On Higher Ethanol Fuel. What It Means For You
The exemption comes as India steadily expands its biofuel programme to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and promote cleaner energy. Read full report here