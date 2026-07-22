Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Wednesday. At the open, Sensex was down 210 points while Nifty was down 75 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are regaining momentum as improving risk appetite, institutional demand and short covering support Bitcoin above $66,000. The next decisive zone lies between $66,800 and $67,500; a sustained breakout could extend the rally toward $68,500-$70,000. On the downside, $65,000 is the first important support, followed by $64,000. Ethereum's structure appears stronger, supported by higher highs, higher lows and bullish moving-average alignment. However, resistance near $1,950-$1,965 remains critical. A clean break could open the path toward $2,000-$2,040, while rejection may trigger a pullback toward $1,900 or $1,870.
Gold is also displaying renewed strength despite a firm dollar and elevated bond yields. A move above $4,125-$4,130 could target $4,150-$4,175, while a fall below $4,075 would weaken near-term momentum.
US markets have rebounded sharply, led by technology and semiconductor shares, as investors position for major earnings and continued AI spending. However, the broader environment remains vulnerable. Oil above $90, elevated Treasury yields and persistent tariff-related inflation risks could restrict the Federal Reserve's ability to ease policy.
Stock Market Outlook: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - ThinCredBlu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open lower around 24,120, down nearly 70 points, indicating a cautious start amid mixed global cues.
The index continues to trade within a narrow range, with 24,000-24,050 acting as the immediate support zone. Holding above this range will be important to maintain the current market structure. On the upside, 24,300-24,400 remains the key resistance area, where fresh selling pressure could emerge.
Markets are also likely to remain influenced by ongoing quarterly earnings and global developments, keeping stock-specific volatility elevated.
Traders should avoid aggressive positions at the open and wait for confirmation around key technical levels. Until Nifty breaks out of the current range, a disciplined, level-based approach remains the preferred strategy."
Crypto Update By Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal, Co founder and CEO, CoinSwitch
BTC climbed toward $67K, reaching its highest level in nearly seven weeks as crypto and US equities stayed resilient despite escalating US-Iran tensions, oil near $85, and proposed US tariffs. The later pullback towards $66K appears to be profit-taking after the brief rally. BTC could retest $70K if momentum holds, but caution remains. BTC still needs to reclaim its 21-week moving average to confirm a stronger shift in the broader market direction.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets advanced, with Bitcoin gaining 1.83% to around $66,264 and Ethereum rising 1.01% to $1,931. Bitcoin moved higher as reported progress on the US CLARITY Act's ethics package improved regulatory sentiment, while renewed spot ETF inflows supported demand. Ethereum extended its move above $1,900 as record staking participation strengthened its market outlook.
XRP climbed about 4% to $1.13, supported by Ripple's full MiCA authorization across the European Economic Area and wider access through the 21Shares XRP investment product. Russia's State Duma also passed a bill allowing regulated retail crypto trading through registered intermediaries. The measure still requires approval from the Federation Council and the Russian president before becoming law.
Bitcoin's daily moving averages place immediate technical support around $ 64,000-$ 64,600, while Futures traders are watching whether BTC can sustain its move toward $67,000. For Ethereum Futures traders, $1,800-$1,850 remains the key support zone, while $2,100 is the next major resistance."
Market Analysis By Vikram Subburaj
Market analysis by Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $66,300 on Wednesday, gaining about 1.7% over the past 24 hours.The recovery was supported by improving institutional demand and firmer global equity markets, extending the rebound from June's lows. Immediate support lies around $65,400-$65,500, followed by the stronger $64,500-$65,000 region. Resistance is visible near $66,900-$67,000, with the short-term-holder breakeven area around $68,000 presenting a more significant hurdle before $70,000.
On-chain conditions are becoming more balanced, although the rally is not yet being driven by strong spot demand. The spot volumes remain subdued, while futures and options open interest has expanded. Perpetual-market buying has improved, and demand for downside protection has eased. However, the growing share of short-term, price-sensitive capital leaves Bitcoin vulnerable to sharper volatility.
US spot Bitcoin ETF flows have strengthened materially. After a $424.7 million outflow on July 13, funds attracted $181.1 million on July 14, $107.7 million on July 15, $79.1 million on July 16, $132.3 million on July 17 and $226.8 million on July 20. These five completed sessions produced combined inflows of $727 million. July 21 showed a preliminary $39.3 million inflow, although BlackRock's figure was unavailable.
Large-cap altcoins also advanced. Ethereum rose 1.2% to $1,933, BNB was nearly unchanged at $573, XRP gained 2.7% to $1.14, Solana added 0.8% to $78.36, and TRON rose 0.9% to $0.329. XRP led the group, though Bitcoin dominance near 59% shows that the market has not entered a broad altcoin-led expansion.
The July 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting remains the principal macro catalyst. All 104 economists surveyed by Reuters expect rates to remain at 3.50%-3.75%, although markets see one increase by December as probable. Brent crude near $91.55 and the 10-year Treasury yield around 4.63% could keep the Fed cautious.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing Bitcoin near resistance. Staggered accumulation and disciplined position sizing remain preferable until the price clears $68,000 with sustained spot volume and ETF demand.