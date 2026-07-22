Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Crypto markets are regaining momentum as improving risk appetite, institutional demand and short covering support Bitcoin above $66,000. The next decisive zone lies between $66,800 and $67,500; a sustained breakout could extend the rally toward $68,500-$70,000. On the downside, $65,000 is the first important support, followed by $64,000. Ethereum's structure appears stronger, supported by higher highs, higher lows and bullish moving-average alignment. However, resistance near $1,950-$1,965 remains critical. A clean break could open the path toward $2,000-$2,040, while rejection may trigger a pullback toward $1,900 or $1,870.

Gold is also displaying renewed strength despite a firm dollar and elevated bond yields. A move above $4,125-$4,130 could target $4,150-$4,175, while a fall below $4,075 would weaken near-term momentum.

US markets have rebounded sharply, led by technology and semiconductor shares, as investors position for major earnings and continued AI spending. However, the broader environment remains vulnerable. Oil above $90, elevated Treasury yields and persistent tariff-related inflation risks could restrict the Federal Reserve's ability to ease policy.