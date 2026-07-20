Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Monday. At the open, Sensex fell 350 points while Nifty was down 100 points.
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Kyari Founders Featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 List; Brand Targets Rs 100 Crore Revenue by 2027
Kyari co-founders Agam Choudhary and Saksham Jain have been featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list under the Retail & E-commerce category, recognising their efforts in building one of India's fastest-growing D2C green décor brands.
The recognition comes as Kyari continues its strong growth trajectory, achieving PAT-level profitability, crossing Rs 20 crore in revenue in FY 2025-26, and setting a target of Rs 100 crore in annual revenue by 2027-28.
Founded in April 2022 in Indore, Kyari was built with the vision of making plant care effortless through design, technology, and innovative products. Today, the brand serves 10,00,000+ customers across India, with Bengaluru emerging as its highest-contributing market. Its self-watering Money Plant remains one of its most popular offerings.
Steptrade Capital's Chanakya Opportunities Fund II Hits First Close, Crosses Rs 100 Crore in Commitments in Three Months
Steptrade Capital, an Ahmedabad-based SEBI-registered alternative investment fund manager, has achieved the first close of its unannounced CAT II AIF, Chanakya Opportunities Fund II (COF II), securing more than Rs 100 crore in investor commitments within just three months of launch.
Launched in February 2026 with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore, Chanakya Opportunities Fund II completed its first close through an exclusive initial participation phase. The fund has attracted commitments from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices and sophisticated investors seeking exposure to India's expanding pre-IPO market. With the first close now complete and capital deployment set to begin in August, the fund is opening its next allocation window to a broader pool of eligible investors.
Market analysis by Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin's return to about $64,600 on July 20 marks a recovery from the sub-$58,000 levels seen earlier in the month. However, it does not yet amount to a decisive change in market direction. The price has spent 307 days within the broad $60,000-$70,000 range. The latest rebound remains another move inside that structure until buyers overcome the supply above $65,000.
The recovery nevertheless rests on firmer ground than the headline price suggests because nearly 6% of Bitcoin's circulating supply last moved between $58,000 and $64,000. This concentration creates a large base of holders whose acquisition costs are close to the current market price of $64,600. This reduced the likelihood of indiscriminate selling at the first sign of weakness.
The same cost base also explains why the advance could slow near $65,000-$68,000. Investors who endured the fall below $58,000 may use the recovery to reduce exposure without booking a large loss. This leaves Bitcoin caught between improving support below $64,000 and insufficient conviction above $65,500.
ETF flows illustrate this tension more clearly than the price chart because the $424.7 million withdrawal on July 13 was followed by 4 consecutive sessions of inflows. The turnaround brought in $500.2 million between July 14 and July 17. This helped Bitcoin recover after softer US inflation data encouraged investors to return to risk assets.
The quality of those flows, however, remains uneven because BlackRock's IBIT received $136.5 million on July 17 while Fidelity's FBTC lost $4.2 million. July's available sessions produced a net inflow of only $200.4 million through July 17, showing that the strong final 4 days largely repaired damage from earlier withdrawals.
The macroeconomic backdrop explains why investors are still reluctant to make that commitment despite June headline inflation easing to 3.5%. Core inflation at 2.6% gave the US Federal Reserve room to avoid an immediate increase from its present 3.5%-3.75% policy range. That relief is being challenged by Brent crude trading above $80 a barrel as renewed tensions involving Iran threaten to push energy costs higher again. The July 28-29 Federal Reserve meeting will consequently be judged not only on the interest-rate decision but also on how the central bank assesses the conflict between softer June inflation and renewed oil pressure. The US Q2 growth estimate on July 30 will add another layer because Q1 growth was revised to an annualised 2.1%. Bitcoin's position above its 200-week moving average near $62,873 shows that the long-term structure has not broken under these competing pressures.
The altcoin market reinforces the same assessment because 4 of the 5 largest non-stablecoin altcoins advanced on July 20, yet none gained even 1%. Ethereum rose 0.64% to about $1,879, XRP gained 0.52% to $1.10, and TRON added 0.29% to trade near $0.3267. Solana led the group with a 0.94% increase to approximately $76.78, while BNB declined 0.36% to about $569. These limited moves, alongside Bitcoin dominance of 58.65%, show that investors are not yet rotating aggressively from Bitcoin into higher-risk assets. The market is therefore recovering through selective institutional buying rather than through the broad speculative participation normally visible during an altcoin-led expansion.
Our advice: For investors, $62,800 and $65,500 now define the immediate decision area rather than offering automatic entry or exit signals. A sustained close above $65,500, supported by ETF inflows above $100 million a day, would improve the case for a move towards $68,000 and eventually $70,000. A fall below the $62,873 long-term average would weaken the recovery and place $60,000 at risk, with the deeper cost-basis support near $58,000 becoming relevant again.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Crude oil continues to rally as the US-Iran conflict intensifies, with prices rising nearly 30% from their July lows after retaliatory attacks by Iran on military bases across three countries. While geopolitical tensions typically support precious metals, gold and silver remain under pressure. Gold has slipped below $4,000 an ounce and silver below $56 as higher oil prices fuel inflation concerns, leading markets to price in a 53% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. If Gold fails to hold the current levels, a move towards $3,900 is likely.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading around the $64,000 level despite renewed pressure from rising geopolitical tensions that have pushed crude oil above $90 a barrel, weighing on risk assets. However, sustained institutional demand has provided a cushion, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting over $500 million in net inflows across four consecutive trading sessions, turning July positive after two months of persistent outflows. Meanwhile, on-chain data indicates that nearly 50% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is currently held at a loss. Historically, this level has often coincided with late-stage capitulation before a market bottom. Investors should watch upcoming US mortgage and jobs data, with resistance at $65,500 and key support near $63,000.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC held above $64K supported by renewed institutional demand and improving US regulatory sentiment. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded four consecutive sessions of inflows with $500M of inflows, while futures open interest rose too, indicating improved market participation. The 200-week moving average near $60K remains a key structural support, while a move above the 50-day moving average could strengthen upside momentum. Progress on the CLARITY Act remain medium-term catalyst, although geopolitical tensions could continue driving volatility. Investors may consider waiting for pullbacks and accumulating gradually while keeping enough capital aside for further volatility.
Japan Gives Crypto Financial Asset Status: What It Means For Indian Investors
Global crypto experts believe India possesses many of the ingredients needed to become a major crypto hub. Read full report here
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets remained steady, with Bitcoin trading near $64,477 after a marginal 0.47% decline, while Ethereum held around $1,862. Bitcoin is consolidating below $66,000 as traders assess fresh accumulation and derivatives positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve's July 29 policy decision.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin buying concentrated between $62,000 and $65,000, creating an important short-term cost base. Derivatives sentiment remains constructive, with $2.5 billion in Bitcoin call spreads targeting $72,000 by July-end.
Beyond major cryptos, SHIB remained under pressure near $0.000004078 after being excluded from T. Rowe Price's newly launched crypto ETF. However, its holder base reached nearly 1.7 million wallets, while Japan's Rakuten Wallet expanded SHIB's visibility through its physical "Real Coin" collection. Institutional blockchain adoption also advanced, with 84% of surveyed financial firms identifying tokenization as a strategic priority.
According to market analysts, Bitcoin Futures traders could watch $62,000-$65,000 as support and $66,000 as resistance. For Ethereum, moves below $1,754 or above $1,927 could intensify long or short liquidations, respectively."
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Friday on a strong note, advancing 261.55 points (1.09%) to close at 24,334.30, led by robust buying in IT and banking heavyweights. Gains in stocks such as Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank outweighed profit booking in metals and pharmaceuticals, reflecting broad-based strength in the market despite a challenging global backdrop.
Global sentiment, however, remained subdued. US equities witnessed sharp selling, with the Nasdaq falling 1.40%, the S&P 500 declining nearly 1%, and the Dow Jones losing 0.77%, as weakness in semiconductor and AI-related stocks weighed heavily on technology shares.
Asian markets also opened on a cautious note, mirroring the overnight weakness on Wall Street. For domestic markets, crude oil remains the most critical variable. Brent crude is hovering near the $90 per barrel mark, its highest level in nearly a month, amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran around the Strait of Hormuz. A sustained rise in crude prices could increase inflationary pressures and widen India's import bill. Nevertheless, GIFT Nifty indicates a largely flat opening, as India's IT-services-driven market has relatively limited direct exposure to the semiconductor-led weakness impacting global peers.
From a technical perspective, the trend continues to remain constructive as long as the Nifty sustains above the 24,200 mark. A breach below this level could trigger a decline towards 24,000, followed by 23,800. On the upside, 24,450 remains the immediate resistance, while a decisive move above it could pave the way for 24,600-24,700. The overall bias remains cautiously optimistic, although crude oil prices and developments in the Middle East will continue to dictate near-term market sentiment. Any moderation in geopolitical tensions and energy prices could provide the catalyst for the next leg of the market's upward move.