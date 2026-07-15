Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened slightly higher on Wednesday. At the open, Sensex was up 170 points while Nifty gained 50 points as the US dropped 20% transit fee on ships crossing Strait of Hormuz.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Expert View By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
June's softer U.S. inflation print has provided a tactical boost to global risk sentiment, but it has not fully resolved the broader macro uncertainty. Headline CPI slowed to 3.5%, while core inflation eased to 2.6%, prompting a pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields and supporting U.S. equities, crypto and precious metals.
Bitcoin has responded positively, reclaiming the $64,000 region and moving closer to the important $65,000-$66,000 supply zone. The two-hour structure remains constructive as long as BTC holds above $63,500-$64,000. A sustained breakout above $66,000 could strengthen the recovery, while a fall below $63,500 may expose the $62,900 area.
Ethereum continues to show stronger relative momentum. Its breakout above $1,830 keeps $1,900 in focus, although a move below $1,805 would weaken the near-term setup.
Gold received an initial lift from softer inflation but remains technically fragile below the $4,060-$4,100 resistance band.
The main risk is that much of June's inflation relief came from lower energy prices. With oil rising again amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, inflation may reaccelerate in the coming months. This could keep the Federal Reserve cautious and limit the upside in equities, crypto, gold and silver despite the immediate post-CPI relief.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets bounced back after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased concerns around further interest rate hikes. Bitcoin is trading above $64,400, while Ethereum has outperformed with weekly gains of over 4%. Once again, we're seeing how closely crypto responds to macroeconomic signals. Lower inflation improves the outlook for liquidity, and that naturally supports risk assets like crypto.
However, rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions could put inflation back under pressure in the coming months. Until we see sustained spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, continued institutional participation, stablecoin expansion and real-world asset tokenisation, short-term price action will continue to dominate.
For Futures traders, the focus now shifts to how the market reacts around key technical levels. According to analysts, many traders will be watching whether Bitcoin can establish strength above the $64,500-$65,000 zone, while the $63,000-$63,500 region remains an important area where buyers have recently stepped in. Rather than anticipating a breakout in either direction, these levels can help traders gauge market conviction, especially with macro data and institutional flows continuing to shape sentiment.
Traders could be watching whether ZEC can sustain momentum above the $560-$575 resistance range, where previous rallies have struggled to extend. On the downside, the $530-$540 zone may act as the first area of support if profit-taking emerges after the recent move higher."
IBM Stocks Slide Most In 58 Years Over CEO Arvind Krishna's "We Faltered On AI" Remark
IBM Stock Crash: IBM said its revenue for the three months ending in June rose just one per cent to $17.2 billion. Read full report here
Stock Market Outlook By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 declined 158.95 points (0.66%) to close at 24,052.05 on Tuesday, while the Sensex lost 561.46 points to settle at 77,054.94, as renewed geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. The US decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent crude above the $87-per-barrel mark, triggering broad-based profit booking across Realty, Auto and Financial stocks. Defensive buying in Pharma and selective strength in Metals, however, helped cushion the broader decline.
Global cues turned relatively supportive overnight. US equities ended higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.38% and the Nasdaq advancing 0.90%, after softer-than-expected June CPI data reinforced hopes of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy. Gains in the Dow remained limited following cautious guidance from IBM. Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with Hong Kong leading regional gains, while Brent crude eased towards $85 per barrel after President Trump withdrew the proposed 20% transit fee through the Strait of Hormuz. Although crude has cooled from recent highs, elevated energy prices continue to remain a key macro risk for India.
GIFT Nifty hovered around 24,040, indicating a largely flat start for domestic markets. Technically, the index remains in a consolidation phase with a cautious bias. The 24,200 level continues to be the immediate hurdle; a sustained move above it could pave the way towards 24,350-24,500. On the downside, 24,000, which coincides with the 20-day moving average, is a crucial support, and a decisive breach may accelerate weakness towards 23,900-23800. Going ahead, developments around crude oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz situation will remain the key drivers of near-term market direction.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin briefly climbed to the $65,000 level after a softer-than-expected U.S. CPI report improved risk sentiment and pushed Treasury yields lower. BTC showed strong resilience despite Fed Chair Kevin Warsh tempering the optimism, cautioning that a single inflation reading is not enough to declare victory over inflation, while elevated oil prices from the Strait of Hormuz standoff remain a risk. The buying pressure seems to be driven by whales, with 25,644 BTC leaving the exchanges in a single day, the strongest outflow in six months, pointing to accumulation. Markets are now watching U.S. PPI and mortgage data for the next catalyst. A sustained close above $65,000 could extend the rally towards $68,000, while $62,500 now serves as an important support level.