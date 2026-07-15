Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

June's softer U.S. inflation print has provided a tactical boost to global risk sentiment, but it has not fully resolved the broader macro uncertainty. Headline CPI slowed to 3.5%, while core inflation eased to 2.6%, prompting a pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields and supporting U.S. equities, crypto and precious metals.

Bitcoin has responded positively, reclaiming the $64,000 region and moving closer to the important $65,000-$66,000 supply zone. The two-hour structure remains constructive as long as BTC holds above $63,500-$64,000. A sustained breakout above $66,000 could strengthen the recovery, while a fall below $63,500 may expose the $62,900 area.

Ethereum continues to show stronger relative momentum. Its breakout above $1,830 keeps $1,900 in focus, although a move below $1,805 would weaken the near-term setup.

Gold received an initial lift from softer inflation but remains technically fragile below the $4,060-$4,100 resistance band.

The main risk is that much of June's inflation relief came from lower energy prices. With oil rising again amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, inflation may reaccelerate in the coming months. This could keep the Federal Reserve cautious and limit the upside in equities, crypto, gold and silver despite the immediate post-CPI relief.