Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday. At the open, Sensex gained over 660 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 opened at 24,124.70, up 162 points or 0.62 per cent.
Separately, the rupee opened 10 paise stronger at 95.29 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 95.39 a dollar.
LIVE Updates Of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Today: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold and silver recovered as improving geopolitical sentiment and a weaker U.S. dollar supported demand for precious metals. Gold climbed back above $4,100 per ounce after President Trump indicated that the U.S. and Iran would continue peace negotiations, easing immediate geopolitical concerns. Silver also strengthened to around $59. At the same time, crude oil stabilised near $72 per barrel, helping reduce fears of energy-driven inflation. From a technical perspective, gold faces key resistance around $4,200, while $4,000 remains an important support level. For silver, a sustained move above $64 could pave the way for a rally toward its recent monthly high near $71.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Recent moves across financial markets show that risk sentiment has improved, but the recovery is still fragile. Oil has eased from its recent spike, which reduced immediate inflation worries and helped U.S. equities stabilize. Tech and AI-linked stocks led the rebound, while broader markets remain sensitive to bond yields, Fed expectations and fresh geopolitical headlines.
Crypto has followed the same risk-on recovery. Bitcoin's bounce from the $62,000 zone shows dip-buying interest, but the structure is not fully bullish until BTC sustains above $64,000-$65,000. A breakout above this zone can open room toward $66,500-$68,000, while failure to hold $62,000 may bring another retest of $60,000-$61,000.
Ethereum looks technically stronger than Bitcoin in the short term. ETH is holding above key moving averages, with $1,800-$1,820 acting as the next resistance zone. A close above this range can extend the move toward $1,840-$1,860, while $1,730-$1,750 is the first support.
Gold and gold-linked tokens remain in a mixed setup. Safe-haven demand is supportive, but firm yields and a stronger dollar can limit upside. Technically, it needs a move above $4,130 for continuation toward $4,160-$4,170.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC steadied today, holding just above $63K and clawing back after Wednesday's dip. The rebound came as fears over Iran cooled off fast, oil prices slid back toward $70 and markets shook off the geopolitical jitters, bringing buyers back into crypto. That said, BTC mostly just found its footing. Traders are still playing it a little safe, with options showing steady demand for downside protection. BTC is holding firm near $63K, awaiting a firmer catalyst.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin is trading near $63,942, up 1.24%, with technical indicators showing a mild positive outlook. Momentum indicators continue to improve, while mixed moving averages suggest the market is consolidating before a clearer trend emerges.
Ethereum is trading near $1,771, up 1.58%, with daily technicals also reflecting improving momentum and strengthened buying interest. Futures traders are watching the $1,750 support zone and the $1,800-$1,820 resistance range for confirmation of the next directional move.
Meanwhile, SWIFT has launched a 24/7 blockchain-based payment system with 17 global banking groups across six continents, supporting faster cross-border settlements and tokenized financial infrastructure. Brazil's B3 exchange has also introduced options on Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana futures, expanding regulated crypto derivatives.
Institutional participation also remained active, with Abraxas Capital depositing $39 million into Aave (AAVE), while Arbitrum (ARB) gained over 13% after its Robinhood Chain integration."
AU Small Finance Bank and Zaggle Launch Customizable Co-Branded Credit Card
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest Small Finance Bank and among the first in over a decade to receive the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle approval to transition into a Universal Bank, together with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle), a leading spend management and SaaS-led fintech platform, today announced the launch of the AU Zaggle Co-Branded Retail Credit Card - a differentiated offering that combines enhanced rewards, customizable benefits and a seamless digital experience for today's evolving consumers.
The Card introduces an innovative Zagg Coins-to-cashback proposition, enabling cardholders to earn accelerated Zagg Coins across UPI and contactless spends, higher cashback upon crossing spend milestones and much more. Available on both Visa and RuPay networks, the card offers customers the flexibility to choose their preferred payment network.
Crypto Update By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $63,800 on July 10, gaining about 3% over 24 hours, with its market capitalisation at roughly $1.28 trillion. The rebound from the recent $58,300 low is encouraging. However, the market is still in a recovery phase. It has not yet confirmed a bullish reversal.
Immediate support lies around $62,000-$61,500, followed by the more important $60,000-$58,300 demand zone. A break below this range could expose the broader realised-price support near $53,000. On the upside, Bitcoin must first clear $64,400, followed by $66,000-$67,000. The short-term holder cost basis near $72,200 remains the more significant structural hurdle.
On-chain indicators suggest that bottom formation is progressing, though selling pressure has not fully eased. Long-term holders now account for around 43% of realised profit and loss value. Their realised losses have also risen to approximately $280 million per day. This is the highest level since December 2022.This indicates continued capitulation by investors who bought near the previous market peak.
Stock Market Analysis: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session at 23,962.80, gaining 80.75 points or 0.34%, recovering part of the previous day's steep decline. The rebound was supported by buying in realty, consumer durables, pharma and financial stocks, while Bank Nifty outperformed the broader market. However, profit booking in the final hour prevented the index from sustaining above the 24,000 mark. IT and auto stocks remained relatively subdued.
Global cues remain supportive, with Wall Street extending gains overnight. The Nasdaq advanced 1.30%, the S&P 500 rose 0.81%, and the Dow Jones added 0.27%, aided by strength in semiconductor stocks. Asian markets are trading mixed to positive, while GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for domestic equities.
From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains cautiously positive as long as Nifty holds above the 23,925 support level. A breach below 23,800 could trigger further weakness towards the 23,600-23,500 zone. On the upside, the index needs to decisively close above the 24,200-24,300 resistance zone to revive bullish momentum. Crude oil prices near $76 per barrel and the ongoing Q1 earnings season are likely to remain key drivers of market direction in the near term.
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