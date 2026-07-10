Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange

Recent moves across financial markets show that risk sentiment has improved, but the recovery is still fragile. Oil has eased from its recent spike, which reduced immediate inflation worries and helped U.S. equities stabilize. Tech and AI-linked stocks led the rebound, while broader markets remain sensitive to bond yields, Fed expectations and fresh geopolitical headlines.

Crypto has followed the same risk-on recovery. Bitcoin's bounce from the $62,000 zone shows dip-buying interest, but the structure is not fully bullish until BTC sustains above $64,000-$65,000. A breakout above this zone can open room toward $66,500-$68,000, while failure to hold $62,000 may bring another retest of $60,000-$61,000.

Ethereum looks technically stronger than Bitcoin in the short term. ETH is holding above key moving averages, with $1,800-$1,820 acting as the next resistance zone. A close above this range can extend the move toward $1,840-$1,860, while $1,730-$1,750 is the first support.

Gold and gold-linked tokens remain in a mixed setup. Safe-haven demand is supportive, but firm yields and a stronger dollar can limit upside. Technically, it needs a move above $4,130 for continuation toward $4,160-$4,170.