One QR Scan Can Tell If Your Medicine Is Fake. Here's How It Works

You buy medicines hoping they'll make you better. But how do you know the strip in your hand is actually genuine?

For most people, the answer is simple: you don't.

Fake, spurious and misbranded medicines continue to circulate despite India's strict drug regulations. Counterfeit products often look almost identical to the original brand, making them nearly impossible for consumers to identify with the naked eye. That's exactly why the government is increasingly betting on something almost everyone already carries-a smartphone.

A quick scan of the QR code printed on a medicine pack can reveal whether the product is linked to an authentic manufacturer, its batch number, manufacturing date, expiry date and other critical details.

The Centre has been expanding QR code-based traceability to more categories of medicines, including vaccines, antimicrobials and anti-cancer drugs, as part of its push to make India's pharmaceutical supply chain more transparent.

According to Dr Saurabh Arora, Managing Director of Auriga Research, this simple habit could become one of the strongest tools consumers have against counterfeit medicines.

"QR-based traceability allows consumers, pharmacists, distributors and regulators to verify whether a medicine is genuine by checking details like the manufacturer, manufacturing site, batch number and production date," says Dr Arora.

What Exactly Happens When You Scan the QR Code?

The process is surprisingly simple.

The drug regulator, CDSCO, advises consumers to locate the QR code or barcode on the medicine pack, scan it using a smartphone and verify the information displayed. A genuine product should reveal details such as the manufacturer, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and other product-specific information.

Think of it as a digital identity card for your medicine.

Instead of blindly trusting the packaging, consumers can instantly cross-check whether the medicine actually belongs to the manufacturer whose name appears on the strip.

But There's One Catch

Not every QR code is equally useful. Dr Arora says many medicines today carry static QR codes that simply redirect every user to the same webpage. "That offers very limited protection," he explains.

The real solution lies in dynamic, unit-level traceability, where every strip, bottle or pack carries its own unique digital code linked to a specific batch and manufacturing record.

Only then can every medicine pack be individually authenticated.

A QR Code Doesn't Guarantee Good Quality

Even if the scan confirms that a medicine is genuine, consumers shouldn't assume that's the end of the story. A QR code can verify where a medicine came from. It cannot tell whether it was manufactured correctly or whether it meets quality standards.

According to Dr Arora, product authentication must work alongside rigorous manufacturing practices, laboratory testing, documentation and regulatory inspections.

"Traceability confirms authenticity. Quality testing ensures the medicine is safe and effective," he says.

Why India Is Expanding QR Codes

The government has steadily expanded the use of QR codes to make fake medicines harder to introduce into the supply chain.

Besides helping consumers verify products, the technology enables regulators to trace medicines throughout their journey-from the factory floor to wholesalers, pharmacies and finally patients. This also makes product recalls faster and more targeted whenever a defective batch is detected.

Can This Completely End Fake Medicines?

Not yet.

Dr Arora says the biggest hurdle isn't the QR code itself-it's the system behind it.

Every code must be linked to accurate manufacturing records. Consumers also need to develop the habit of actually scanning medicines before purchasing or using them.

Pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, must invest in new packaging equipment, software and verification systems capable of generating millions of unique codes. While large drugmakers may absorb these costs, smaller manufacturers could find the transition expensive.

The Habit That Could Save Lives

Medicines are among the few products people consume without questioning whether they're genuine. That may soon change.

As QR-based authentication becomes more common, experts believe scanning a medicine pack could become as routine as checking a UPI payment or verifying an online delivery.

For consumers, it takes only a few seconds. But those few seconds could make the difference between taking the right medicine -- and a fake one.