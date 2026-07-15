Centre Expands PM Internship Scheme: How Aspirants, Businesses Will Benefit

The Centre is giving the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) a major push in a bid to make it more relevant for students, employers and India's fast-changing job market.

The latest round of changes comes as the government looks to widen participation, improve industry engagement and give young Indians better access to paid internships in emerging sectors such as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), semiconductor-linked industries and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The move is also expected to strengthen the link between higher education and employment.

What's PM Internship Scheme?

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore young people over five years in some of India's leading companies.

Under the scheme, selected candidates receive a 12-month paid internship, including a government-supported monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 for incidental expenses. The objective is to help young people gain real workplace experience before entering the job market.

Earlier this year, the government also expanded eligibility to include final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students aged 18-25, provided they obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their educational institution confirming that the internship will not affect their academic commitments. Previously, age bracket for the candidate was between 21 and 24 years. And it was mandatory that the aspirant should not be engaged in full-time employment or enrolled in full-time education.

The government is now exploring pilot projects involving GCCs, SEZs and select SMEs, while also widening the pool of participating companies and high-growth sectors to improve outcomes under the scheme. For businesses, the change in rules would mean cheaper access to talent, and an opportunity to nurture young professionals as per the company's requirement.

More Than Just An Internship

According to Nipun Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the government's willingness to continuously refine the scheme shows that it is listening to industry feedback instead of treating PMIS as a one-time policy intervention.

He said the biggest gain for young people is greater access to future-focused industries. By bringing sectors such as GCCs, semiconductor-linked companies and SEZs into the fold, the scheme can expose first-time job seekers to cutting-edge technologies and modern workplaces that are expected to drive India's next phase of economic growth.

Sharma added that such early industry exposure helps young people build technical skills, confidence, professional networks and long-term career aspirations. If the momentum continues, he said, PMIS could evolve into a national platform that democratises access to quality industry experience and prepares a future-ready workforce for a Viksit Bharat.

Why Industry Exposure Matters Now

Experts say the timing of the expansion is significant.

Artificial intelligence and rapid technological changes are transforming the skills employers expect from graduates. As a result, academic qualifications alone are no longer enough.

Radhika Shrivastava, President and CEO at FIIB, said classroom learning cannot fully prepare students for today's workplace.

She noted that structured internships allow students to apply theoretical knowledge in real business settings while developing professional judgement and workplace readiness. Drawing from FIIB's own experience of integrating internships and live industry projects into academic programmes, Shrivastava said such exposure significantly boosts students' confidence, capability and career readiness.

However, she stressed that the real success of the initiative will depend on ensuring internships are meaningful, well-mentored and closely aligned with academic learning.

Experience Builds Skills Textbooks Cannot

Echoing similar views, Anil Sachdev, Founder of SOIL Institute of Management, said the workplace is evolving much faster than traditional education systems.

He believes experiential learning has become indispensable, particularly at a time when AI is reshaping jobs across industries.

According to Sachdev, internships help students develop qualities such as leadership, collaboration, ethical judgement and resilience -- skills that cannot be effectively learned through textbooks or classroom simulations.

He also argued that the scheme should encourage long-term partnerships between educational institutions and industry so that internships become structured learning journeys rather than short-term assignments. Such an approach, he said, would help create graduates who are not only employable but also capable of leading responsibly in a rapidly changing business environment.

Quality, Not Just Numbers, Will Determine Success

While the government's expansion plans have been widely welcomed, experts believe the next challenge is improving the quality of internship experiences.

Rajat Modwel, Partner, Government and Public Institutions Practice at Oliver Wyman, said India's long-term growth will depend on how effectively it bridges the gap between education and employment.

He described the evolution of PMIS as a positive step towards strengthening collaboration between industry, academia and employers.

Modwel suggested that the next phase should focus on improving candidate-job matching, offering higher stipends in Tier-1 cities to reflect living costs, and granting UGC-recognised academic credits for completed internships.

He also recommended structured onboarding and role-specific training by employers, along with tracking important outcomes such as conversion into full-time jobs and one-year employee retention. These measures, he said, could transform PMIS from an internship programme into a strong talent pipeline for India's growing economy.