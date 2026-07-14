Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Sharp Warning for Companies Using AI

India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on his personal blog recently pointed out that companies are essentially paying for AI twice without realising it.

"You essentially pay for intelligence twice, once with money, and again with something even more valuable: the proprietary knowledge you must reveal to make that intelligence useful," he said adding that "The better you want the model to perform, the more of that knowledge you have to feed it."

To explain the idea, Nadella referred to Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow's famous "Information Paradox." Arrow argued that information is difficult to sell because a buyer cannot know its value until they receive it, but once they have it, they no longer need to pay for it.

According to Nadella, AI flips that problem on its head, creating a "reverse information paradox"

"In the AI age, the buyer risks giving away knowledge, just in order to use what they bought," he said.

According to Nadella - who studied electrical engineering at Manipal - over time, this creates an imbalance and the information asymmetry becomes increasingly skewed. "The seller learns more and more about you as you use what you purchased, while you learn very little about what the seller is learning in return."

Also read: Prioritise AI Ecosystems, Not Just AI Models: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

So, What's The Solution?

Nadella believes companies need stronger control over the knowledge they generate while using AI, not just over the data they upload.

He argued that every prompt employees write, every correction they make when an AI gets something wrong, and every workflow they build becomes valuable institutional knowledge. Over time, these interactions create a company's competitive advantage, and businesses should not unknowingly give that away simply by using AI.

Instead, Nadella says organisations should own what he calls their "learning loop" - the continuous stream of prompts, feedback, evaluations and institutional memory that helps AI systems improve. In his view, companies should be able to benefit from AI without giving away the institutional knowledge they create in the process.

That would require what Nadella describes as a new "trust boundary" for the AI era, one that prevents customer interactions, AI-generated insights and internal know-how from being used to improve external models without explicit consent.

The Microsoft CEO also said businesses should avoid becoming dependent on a single AI provider. Instead, they should build systems that can switch between different AI models while retaining ownership of their data, evaluations and customised workflows. Doing so, he argued, would also help companies control costs and prevent vendor lock-in.

The latest blog expands on Nadella's broader vision for enterprise AI. Earlier this month, he had argued that the future of AI would depend less on who builds the biggest models and more on creating an open and inclusive AI ecosystem where organisations retain greater control over their own technology and data. His latest warning takes that argument a step further, suggesting that in the AI economy, the real competitive advantage is in owning the knowledge created while using the technology.