Prioritise AI Ecosystems, Not Just AI Models: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has highlighted the need to prioritize building an AI ecosystem rather than just AI models. In an article he wrote on X, the India-born tech leader stated that humans must remain at the centre of AI advancement and that he believed humans will drive real growth in the AI era.

"In my view, our priority has to be building a frontier ecosystem, not just a frontier model, so value flows broadly across every company, every industry, and every country," he said, adding, "One where every organization can own the learning loop that encodes its institutional knowledge, compounding its human and token capital."

He also warned of a future where a handful of AI companies capture most economic value while industries lose ownership of their knowledge.

"The last thing any of us want is a world where every company across every sector is ceding value to a few models that eat everything they see," he wrote. "There is no societal permission for an AI future that hollows out entire industries."

Nadella drew parallels to previous macroeconomic shifts and warned against repeating the mistakes seen during the first phase of globalization, where entire industrial economies faced severe hollowing out due to outsourcing. He highlighted that while surface GDP numbers looked fine, the displacement was real and the consequences are still felt today.

"Let us not bring that dynamic into the AI era, with a small number of AI systems capturing all the economic returns, while entire industries find their knowledge commoditized right out from underneath them," Nadella stated.

Concerns around a few AI models holding unprecedented powers have been highlighted by several others including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, Infosys co-founder Mohandas Pai, among others. These concerns have come to light in the backdrop of the US government forcing Anthropic to pull down two of its most capable models - Mythos 5 and Fable 5.

Nadella, in his article, pointed out that the ongoing AI transition fundamentally differs from any previous digital transformation.

"In the past, we used digital systems to enhance human capital. This is the first time we can create a real cognitive loop between people and digital systems," Nadella said. "That is a mind-bender, because it changes how we even conceptualize work inside an enterprise."

Human Capital Must Remain Priority

Nadella, who studied electrical engineering at Manipal, said without human direction AI would be running around in circles.

"Importantly, human capital does not become less valuable as token (AI) capital grows. It only becomes more valuable! I believe human agency will be the driver of token capital growth," Nadella said.

"Humans will set ambitious goals, connect dots across domains, build relationships, and recognize patterns that matter most. Without human direction, you have compute running in circles."

The Microsoft boss highlighted that while a task or a job can be offloaded, an organization must never offload its learning. He batted for an architectural approach where businesses build agentic systems (systems that can run by themselves with limited human intervention) that improve over time while retaining control over their intellectual property.

The India Story

Nadella's remarks are particularly relevant for India, whose technology industry is simultaneously undergoing AI-driven restructuring while trying to build indigenous AI capabilities.

Just like the rest of the world in the past few months India too has seen a slew of layoffs that are part of the AI restructuring that companies are undertaking. In April 2026, Oracle reportedly laid off around 12,000 employees in India as part of a strategic pivot toward AI.

Even homegrown tech behemoths are shifting gears. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reduced its headcount by over 12,000 roles in FY26, signaling a major retreat from the traditional, high-volume IT hiring model that defined the sector for decades.

The industry is now witnessing a rapid transition to an "AI Native" model. Firms like Cognizant, Freshworks, and SuperOps are aggressively redesigning their operations around smaller, leaner teams as the landscape of work is fundamentally changing.

As far as frontier AI development goes, India remains a small player with only a few startups pursuing it. One such player is Sarvam AI - which released open-source models earlier this year. It follows a dual approach where it builds its own indigenous frontier foundation models from scratch, while also creating hybrid models layered on top of other players' (such as France's Mistral AI and the US' Meta) open-source architecture.

This dual approach highlights exactly what Nadella is advocating: avoiding excessive dependence on a handful of global models, and instead building a localized ecosystem where Indian enterprises retain control of their own data and value.