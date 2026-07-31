Microsoft Adds $450 Billion In A Day, Beats Nvidia. What's Behind The Surge

Stock Market News: Microsoft has done something no listed company has ever achieved.

The tech giant added nearly $450 billion (around Rs 39 lakh crore) to its market value in a single trading session, the biggest one-day increase in stock market history. The rally also pushed Microsoft past Nvidia to become the world's most valuable publicly traded company once again.

The surge came after the company delivered a blockbuster earnings report that reassured investors one key thing -- its massive spending on artificial intelligence is paying off.

A Record-Breaking Day On Wall Street

Microsoft shares jumped around 9 per cent after its quarterly results, lifting the company's market capitalisation by about $450 billion in a single day.

To put that number into perspective, the value Microsoft created in just one trading session is larger than the entire stock markets of countries such as South Africa, Vietnam and Turkey..

The rally also helped Microsoft reclaim the title of the world's most valuable listed company, overtaking AI chipmaker Nvidia.

Azure Steals The Show

The biggest reason behind the rally was Microsoft's cloud business.

Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, reported stronger-than-expected growth as companies continued spending heavily on AI infrastructure and services. Investors had been watching closely to see whether Microsoft's billions of dollars in AI investments would translate into higher revenue.

The answer, at least this quarter, was a clear yes.

The company also projected robust growth for the current quarter, signalling that demand for AI-powered cloud services remains strong.

AI Spending Finally Showing Results

Over the past year, investors have questioned whether Big Tech companies were spending too much on AI.

Microsoft has poured tens of billions of dollars into data centres, chips and AI infrastructure. Those investments had raised concerns over whether profits would come under pressure.

Its latest earnings eased many of those worries. Instead of slowing down, Azure's AI-driven growth accelerated, convincing investors that Microsoft's aggressive AI strategy is beginning to generate meaningful returns.

Why Investors Cheered

Several factors came together to fuel the record rally:

Azure cloud growth beat Wall Street expectations.

AI-related demand remained exceptionally strong.

Microsoft issued an upbeat revenue outlook for the coming quarter.

The company showed that heavy AI investments are translating into business growth rather than simply increasing costs.

That combination sparked a wave of buying across the stock.

What It Means For Big Tech

Microsoft's results have also strengthened confidence in the broader AI trade. For months, investors have debated whether companies would eventually cut back on AI spending because of rising costs.

Microsoft's performance suggests the opposite. Businesses continue to invest heavily in AI, and cloud providers that can meet that demand are benefiting.

The earnings have also raised expectations for other technology companies with significant AI exposure, including Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet.