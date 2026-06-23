Centre's Rs 99,446-Crore Plan Fuels Job Boom: 1.4 Crore Join Formal Economy

India's labour market is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation.

A record 1.40 crore net new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in FY25, more than double the 61 lakh added in FY19. The sharp rise is being seen as one of the strongest indicators yet that government efforts to move workers into the formal economy are beginning to show results.

According to Suchita Dutta, Executive Director of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the numbers reflect more than just employment growth. They signal a structural shift towards jobs that offer social security, retirement savings and formal employment benefits.

"The single biggest takeaway from the EPFO data is that India's workforce is steadily moving towards formalisation," Dutta noted.

Young Workers Lead The Charge

The composition of the new workforce tells an important story.

Monthly net payroll additions have consistently ranged between 19 lakh and 22 lakh in recent months. Workers aged 18-25 account for nearly 60 per cent of these additions, indicating that a large share of new entrants are securing their first jobs in the organised sector.

For these workers, joining the formal workforce means access to provident fund coverage, insurance benefits and a documented employment record from the beginning of their careers.

The trend is also becoming more inclusive. Women accounted for roughly one-fourth of new EPFO subscribers in FY25, mirroring the rise in female labour force participation, which has climbed to 41.7 per cent.

Industry observers believe this marks a gradual but meaningful shift in India's employment landscape, where women and young workers are increasingly participating in organised-sector jobs.

Rs 99,446-Crore Employment Push

A key driver behind the momentum is the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY).

With a budgetary outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the scheme aims to generate over 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, nearly 1.92 crore are targeted at first-time job seekers.

The incentive structure is designed to encourage both hiring and job creation.

First-time employees can receive up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments. Employers, meanwhile, can get incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per month for each additional worker hired for two years. In manufacturing, this support extends to four years.

Dutta said the scheme effectively aligns business incentives with formal employment creation by linking benefits to EPFO registration and Aadhaar-based direct benefit transfers.

"The design makes formal hiring financially attractive, particularly in sectors where large-scale employment generation is possible," she said.

Labour Codes Reshape The Rulebook

Alongside incentives, the regulatory framework is also being overhauled.

India's four Labour Codes came into force in November 2025, replacing 29 separate central labour laws. The Central Rules were subsequently notified in May 2026.

The reforms seek to simplify compliance while expanding worker protections.

Among the key changes are universal social security provisions, formal recognition of gig and platform workers, a standardised definition of wages and technology-driven compliance systems.

Dutta argues that these changes reduce administrative burdens for employers while making it easier to bring workers onto formal payrolls.

"For the first time, the regulatory architecture is closely aligned with the broader objective of making formal employment the norm rather than the exception," she said.

Staffing Industry Emerges As A Key Enabler

The organised staffing sector is playing a critical role in this transition.

According to EPFO payroll data cited by Dutta, expert services account for around 44 per cent of new payroll additions in recent months. Manpower suppliers contribute roughly half of this category.

This makes formal staffing firms one of the largest gateways for workers moving from informal jobs into structured employment.

"The formal flexi-staffing industry has become one of the country's most effective bridges between informal work and compliant employment," Dutta said, adding that the sector is helping scale access to jobs that come with social security and statutory benefits.

Execution Will Decide The Outcome

While the direction appears positive, experts caution that implementation remains critical.

The challenge now is ensuring that employment incentives reach small and medium-sized businesses, compliance processes remain simple and policy frameworks continue to support sectors that are driving formalisation.

Dutta believes the broader ecosystem of incentives, labour reforms and payroll-linked benefits has created a strong foundation for long-term change.

If effectively executed, she said, India will not merely create jobs. It will move millions more workers into formal employment that is documented, protected and sustainable.

That shift could ultimately prove as important as job creation itself.