PM Internship Scheme 2026: Eligibility, Stipend And Application Process Steps Explained

- The PM Internship Scheme aims to provide 10 million internships over five years.
- The pilot phase offers 1.25 lakh internships starting in 2024-25.
- Eligible applicants include ITI and skill center trainees, excluding IIT, IIM, CA, and CMA graduates.
The Central Government has launched the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) to improve employability among young people and provide them with real workplace experience. The scheme focuses on preparing youth for jobs by giving them practical training in companies across different sectors.
Under this ambitious initiative, the government aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore (10 million) young people over the next five years. The programme is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry expectations.
Pilot Phase Already Underway
The pilot phase of the PM Internship Scheme began in 2024-25, with a target of offering 1.25 lakh internship opportunities. Selected candidates are placed in companies where they gain hands-on experience and develop skills needed for the job market.
Who Can Apply?
The scheme is open to young people who are not in full-time employment. It mainly targets candidates who need exposure to workplace environments to improve their job readiness.
Eligible applicants include:
- Candidates trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)
- Individuals trained at skill development centres
- However, some candidates are not eligible to apply, including:
- Graduates from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs
- Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA and CMA
Internship Duration and Structure
The internships under PMIS are designed to last for 12 months. Importantly, at least half of this period will focus on hands-on work experience, ensuring that candidates gain practical skills rather than just theoretical knowledge.
Stipend and Financial Support
- The scheme also provides financial support to interns:
- Interns receive a monthly stipend from the government
- Participating companies offer additional support through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)
- Selected candidates also get financial assistance for incidental expenses
- Insurance coverage under government schemes is included
- This support helps ensure that candidates can complete the internship without financial stress.
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official PM Internship Scheme portal. The application process is simple and fully online.
Steps to apply:
- Register on the official website
- Fill in personal and educational details
- Upload required documents
- Select preferred internship sectors or companies
- Submit the application form
- Objective of the Scheme
- The PM Internship Scheme aims to:
- Improve job readiness among youth
- Provide real-world work experience
- Enhance skills and employability
- Connect young candidates with industry opportunities