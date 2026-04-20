PM Internship Scheme 2026: Government Launches Paid Training Program With Top Companies

Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2026: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has launched the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) to provide structured internship opportunities to youth in top companies and to provide exposure to a real-life business environment across varied professions and employment opportunities, said UGC in a statement.

The internship was introduced in the 2024-25 budget session and aims to provide opportunities to final-year graduate and postgraduate students, graduates, and postgraduates through PMIS.

📢 HEIs are requested to disseminate information regarding the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), which offers structured internship opportunities and real-world business exposure to youth.



🔗 For more details, read the UGC letter:https://t.co/ZtATyU1Ub7 pic.twitter.com/Bnw5yaS4st — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) April 20, 2026

Internship Duration:

The duration of the internship shall be either 6 or 9 months, depending on the nature of the internship, sector, and company requirements. At least half of the internship period must be spent in actual working experience/job environments, and not in the classroom.

Eligibility Criteria for Candidates:

Age: Youth aged between 18 and 25 (as on the date of submission of application), belonging to Indian nationality, who are not employed full-time.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates who have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are undergraduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc., B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, B.E./B.Tech, etc., or postgraduates with degrees such as MA, M.Sc., M.Com, MCA, M.Tech, etc., are eligible to apply.

Candidates must not be engaged in full-time education. However, candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs, or candidates enrolled in the final year of full-time graduation or post-graduation, are eligible to apply.

Monthly Assistance to the Interns:

Monthly assistance of Rs 9,000 will be paid to the interns for the entire duration of the internship.

To apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the PMIS Internship.