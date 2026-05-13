Bomb With 7-Hour Timer Found Near Pune Hospital, Removed By Disposal Squad

A bomb equipped with a seven-hour timer was found outside a hospital in the Kamdhenu Estate area of Pune's Hadapsar on Wednesday, causing panic in the vicinity.

The suspicious object was discovered near the hospital premises. Police immediately alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the fire brigade. Teams, including a dog squad, reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

BDDS personnel examined the object and shifted it to an open, secure location away from the hospital for further checks. Senior officers also visited the site as investigations began.

Preliminary findings indicate the device was a live bomb containing explosive material and a functional timer.

"A low-grade explosive IED was found in the city; investigation is underway on a war footing. The bomb was defused in an open field," said Pune City Police Commissioner Nitesh Kumar.

Crime Branch and local police are now working to determine how the bomb was placed there and who was responsible.

No casualties or injuries have been reported. Authorities said the situation is under control, and operations are ongoing to trace the origin of the device.

