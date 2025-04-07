Doctor Resigns Citing Threats After Pregnant Woman Dies In Pune Hospital

A consulting gynaecologist at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, who is under fire over the death of a pregnant woman after she was denied admission due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh deposit, has tendered his resignation, the hospital said on Monday.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of the hospital, said Dr Sushrut Ghaisas, a consulting obstetrician and gynaecologist, cited intense public anger, social media backlash, and threat calls as reasons for stepping down.

The hospital has been in the eye of the storm following the death of Tanisha Bhise, wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, who was allegedly refused admission over non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. She later died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

Family members of the woman who died have accused Dr Ghaisas of seeking the deposit ahead of admission.

Dr Kelkar said, "In his resignation letter, Dr Ghaisas stated that he is under tremendous mental pressure due to public outrage, criticism, and threats. He fears this will impact his ability to treat other patients and may also compromise the safety of his family. To avoid injustice to his work, he has decided to resign." The hospital administration has forwarded the resignation to its trustees, and it is expected that it will be accepted, he said, adding that Dr Ghaisas will complete his scheduled surgeries and work until Thursday.

Amid mounting anger over the incident, members of the BJP's women's wing allegedly barged into the clinic run by Dr Ghaisas's mother in Kothrud last week and damaged property, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)