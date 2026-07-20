<i>The Odyssey</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Christopher Nolan's Epic Registers His Biggest Opening Weekend In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its strong run at the Indian box office over its opening weekend.

Led by Matt Damon, the fantasy epic crossed the Rs 70 crore gross mark in just three days and has already emerged as the filmmaker's biggest opener in the country.

The Odyssey Collects Nearly Rs 22 Crore On Day 3

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 21.90 crore net on Sunday (Day 3), registering only a marginal 0.5 per cent dip from Saturday's Rs 22 crore nett collection.

The film grossed an estimated Rs 26.16 crore on Sunday across 9,195 shows.

With this, the film's total India collection stands at an estimated Rs 61.30 crore net and Rs 73.19 crore gross after its opening weekend.

Christopher Nolan Registers His Biggest Opening Weekend In India

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore nett on Friday before witnessing solid growth on Saturday with Rs 22 crore nett. It maintained almost the same momentum on Sunday, helping it record Christopher Nolan's biggest opening weekend in the Indian market.

On its opening day, The Odyssey had already created history by becoming the director's highest opener in India. The film collected Rs 20.75 crore gross on Day 1 across all languages, comfortably surpassing the Rs 17.50 crore gross opening of Oppenheimer.

It also overtook the first-day collections of Nolan's previous releases, including Oppenheimer, Tenet, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

English Version Continues To Lead Collections

The original English-language version remains the biggest contributor to the film's India business. As per the report, it has earned an estimated Rs 48.5 crore so far.

The Hindi dubbed version follows next, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have also contributed to the overall collections.

Strong Global Debut For The Odyssey

The film has also recorded an impressive opening at the worldwide box office. Trade reports estimate that The Odyssey earned USD 124.5 million in North America and another USD 139.6 million from international markets, taking its global opening weekend total to over USD 264 million.

The debut is Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opening since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem. The film stars Matt Damon as King Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays his son, Telemachus.

The ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.