Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct

The Nifty 50 remained under pressure for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, declining 191.45 points (0.79%) to settle at 23,996.25, slipping below the key psychological mark of 24,000. The correction was driven by a combination of surging crude oil prices, escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign institutional selling. Realty, IT, pharma and financial stocks bore the brunt of the decline, while selective buying in auto and FMCG stocks helped limit the downside. Market breadth remained decisively negative, reflecting broad-based weakness across sectors.

Global sentiment also remained cautious. Overnight, US markets ended mixed with a negative bias as the S&P 500 eased 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.57%, weighed down by higher energy prices and investor caution ahead of earnings from major technology companies including Alphabet and Tesla, while the Dow Jones ended largely unchanged.

Asian markets, however, opened on a stronger footing this morning, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi on renewed optimism in semiconductor stocks. Despite the positive regional cues, Brent crude remains the key monitor, climbing 3.4% to $94.07 per barrel, its highest level in five weeks. Sustained strength in crude could keep inflation concerns elevated and weigh on India's macro outlook. GIFT Nifty, trading near 23,910, indicates a weak opening for domestic equities.

Technically, the near-term bias remains cautious as long as the Nifty trades below 24,150. Immediate support is placed around 23,950, and a decisive breach of this level could accelerate the decline towards 23,800, which coincides with the recent swing low and the 50-day EMA. On the upside, any meaningful easing in crude prices and improvement in global risk sentiment could trigger a relief rally towards the 24,300-24,350 zone.