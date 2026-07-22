End-Of-Season Sale Is Here. But Big Discounts Can Cost You More Money

The end-of-season sale (EOSS) is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. From fashion and electronics to home decor and beauty products, brands are rolling out discounts to clear inventory. But while shoppers hunt for bargains, cybercriminals are busy too.

Security experts are warning that fake shopping websites, cloned mobile apps and fraudulent social media ads are becoming increasingly common during major sale events. Their goal is simple: lure shoppers with unbelievable discounts, steal payment details and walk away with personal data.

The warning comes at a time when India's retailers are witnessing a healthy demand even with fewer markdowns this season. Many brands have shortened sale periods and are relying more on fresh collections instead of steep discounts, making genuine "80 per cent off everything" offers less common than shoppers may expect.

According to Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director at Quick Heal Technologies, scammers thrive during shopping festivals because consumers are flooded with attractive offers.

'Lookalike Websites, Fake Apps'

"Attackers spin up lookalike websites, social media storefronts and fake app links that mimic trusted brands," Katkar said. They also circulate messages promising instant cashback, gold coin offers, UPI rewards, travel discounts and easy loan approvals. Many of these are designed to steal card details, UPI credentials and personal information.

Quick Heal's India Cyber Threat Report 2026 has identified social engineering and monetisation-driven cyber campaigns as a persistent threat, he added.

The biggest mistake consumers make, Katkar said, is letting urgency override caution. "Unrealistic discounts and limited-time festive offers encourage people to skip basic verification," he said. He advised shoppers to verify website addresses, check seller history, avoid advance payments to unknown merchants and always use secure, traceable payment methods.

Cybercriminals know exactly how shoppers think during sale season.

Limited-time countdowns, "only two items left" messages and discounts of 70-90 per cent create a fear of missing out. Experts say these psychological triggers often push buyers into making rushed decisions before checking whether a website is genuine. Similar scam patterns have also been reported globally during major online sale events, where fake stores impersonate well-known brands to harvest customer information.

'Scammers Exploit Consumer Psychology'

For Deepak Sarup, Chief Business Officer at Thriwe, the problem goes beyond losing money.

"Today's sophisticated online scams don't just mimic discounts -- they exploit consumer psychology through hyper-personalised urgency," he said.

"When a consumer chases an unrealistic deal, they aren't just risking a transaction; they are risking their digital identity."

Sarup believes brands can no longer treat cybersecurity as an invisible backend function. "Security must become a visible, brand-defining pillar of the customer journey," he said, adding that customer loyalty in the future will depend more on verified trust than on discounts alone.

He said companies should move towards secure, authenticated digital ecosystems where rewards and transactions are pre-verified, giving customers greater confidence while shopping online.

Amit Relan, Founder and CEO of mFilterIt, said the sale season is a huge business opportunity but also a time when digital fraud becomes more sophisticated.

According to him, businesses today face threats ranging from invalid traffic and brand impersonation to promotional abuse and fraudulent marketing campaigns.

"Addressing these challenges requires a proactive, data-driven approach that combines visibility, continuous monitoring and intelligent decision-making across the digital journey," Relan said.

He added that fraud prevention should become part of business strategy instead of remaining a reactive exercise. "The future of digital commerce will be shaped not only by innovation, but by the trust and transparency we collectively build into every interaction," he said.