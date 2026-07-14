12 Arrests, 3 Call Centres: Mumbai Cops Bust Rs 17 Lakh Insurance Fraud

In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, Mumbai's Govandi Police have busted three fake call centres allegedly involved in cheating insurance policyholders by impersonating officials of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance. Twelve accused have been arrested and assets worth over Rs 17 lakh have been seized during the operation.

The case came to light after a complainant approached Govandi Police on June 22, alleging that fraudsters posing as representatives of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance had contacted him with an offer to process a 'No Claim Bonus' of Rs 1.53 lakh on his policy. Under various pretexts, the callers obtained his credit card details and fraudulently withdrew Rs 3.43 lakh through online transactions.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. A technical investigation by the Govandi Police cyber team led investigators to a fake call centre operating from Kohinoor City Mall in Kurla (West).

During a raid on the premises, police arrested six individuals and seized computers, laptops, routers, mobile phones, SIM cards and scripts allegedly used to convince customers to disclose sensitive banking and credit card information. Investigators also discovered that the accused had used stolen card details to purchase gold coins and other valuables online.

Further interrogation of the arrested suspects revealed the existence of a wider network. Acting on fresh leads, police conducted raids at two additional locations in Asalfa Village and Kohinoor Mall, leading to more arrests and the dismantling of two other fraudulent call centres.

In total, police arrested 12 accused persons and seized 29 computers, five laptops, 15 mobile phones, three routers, 15 SIM cards, fraudulent call scripts and 28.05 grams of gold allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 17.18 lakh.

Investigators believe the syndicate may have targeted insurance customers across multiple states using similar methods. Further investigation is underway, and police have indicated that more arrests may follow.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant against insurance-related fraud. Officials advised the public never to share bank account details, card information, CVV numbers or OTPs with unknown callers claiming to represent insurance companies. Victims or suspected victims of cyber fraud have been urged to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or approach the nearest police station.