Woman, Lover Arrested For Husband's Murder In Navi Mumbai After 11 Months

Navi Mumbai Police solved a nearly 11-month-old blind murder case in Airoli's Yadav Nagar, arresting a woman and her alleged lover in connection with the killing of her husband.

The accused have been identified as Sunita Kushwah (40), wife of the victim, and Rahul Dashrath Prajapati (30), a rickshaw driver from Ghansoli. The victim has been identified as Baliram Suryanath Kushwah (50).

According to police, Sunita and Rahul allegedly planned the murder after Baliram objected to their relationship. Police said the accused allegedly killed Baliram at his residence and later attempted to conceal the crime by chopping his body into pieces and disposing of his remains in a forest area.

Speaking about the investigation, Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathole of Rabale MIDC Police Station said that the case was a blind murder as there was no direct evidence initially. During the investigation, technical evidence, call detail records (CDR) and interrogation of the suspects helped the police uncover the conspiracy, he said.

Police said Baliram lived in Yadav Nagar with his wife and two children. During this period, Sunita allegedly developed a relationship with Rahul. After Baliram became aware of the relationship and opposed it, police alleged that the two accused decided to eliminate the obstacle.

Investigators said the children were sent to relatives before the alleged crime took place on August 9, 2025. Police said Baliram was allegedly killed at home, following which efforts were made to hide evidence and mislead the family.

After the incident, Sunita allegedly rented out the Yadav Nagar house and moved with her children to Rahul's residence in Ghansoli. Police said she allegedly told relatives for several months that Baliram had left the house.

The case came to light after a missing persons complaint was registered at Rabale MIDC Police Station in April 2026. During the investigation, police found that both accused had changed their mobile phones and SIM cards. However, technical evidence, call records and discrepancies in their statements helped investigators trace their involvement.

Police said during questioning, both accused allegedly revealed details of the crime. Based on their information, teams have started searching the Gawli Dev hill area for further evidence.

The court has sent both accused to seven days of police custody. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)