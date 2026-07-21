Maharashtra Beautician Duped Of Rs 8 Lakh In Overseas Parcel Cyber Fraud

A 45-year-old woman from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra was allegedly duped of Rs 8.05 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her with the promise of an overseas parcel containing foreign currency and gold ornaments, police said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered on Sunday, the complainant, a beautician residing in Kalyan, was contacted on her mobile phone between April and July 19 by a man, who allegedly told her that he had sent her a parcel.

Subsequently, a woman contacted the complainant and claimed that the parcel had reached the customs office and that she would have to pay Rs 75,000 as customs charges for its release.

The caller further claimed that the parcel contained foreign currency, and that additional payments were required for a money laundering clearance certificate and tax on a gold necklace and gold biscuits allegedly included in the consignment, police said.

Believing the claims to be genuine, the complainant transferred money on multiple occasions, eventually paying a total of Rs 8.05 lakh, the FIR stated.

After realising she had been cheated, the woman approached the police.

No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway, police said

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