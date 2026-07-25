First US City Could Run Out Of Water, A Warning For The World

A major US city is facing a water crisis so severe that it could become the first modern American city to run out of water. Corpus Christi, a coastal city in Texas with more than 300,000 residents, is struggling with falling water supplies after years of drought, rising demand and delays in developing new sources of water.

The city's water shortage has been made worse by rapid industrial growth. Large petrochemical facilities in the region require huge amounts of water, adding pressure on supplies already affected by extreme weather conditions.

A plastics chemical plant built in 2022 reportedly uses as much water for cooling every day as all residents of Corpus Christi combined.

Officials had planned to reduce pressure on existing supplies by building a seawater desalination plant, which would convert ocean water into usable freshwater. However, the project has faced delays due to funding issues, regulations and opposition.

Climate change has also played a role in worsening the situation. Texas has experienced several severe droughts in recent years, leaving key reservoirs at dangerously low levels.

Dylan Baddour, a journalist with Inside Climate News, said Corpus Christi has come closer to running out of water than almost any other US city. He added that while recent rainfall has provided some relief, the city still has only about a year's worth of water storage, which would be considered an emergency situation.

Authorities are exploring several solutions, including deep groundwater wells and plans to reuse wastewater for industrial purposes. A proposed desalination facility could produce hundreds of millions of litres of water every day, but it could cost billions of dollars and may take years to complete.

Residents have already faced restrictions on activities such as watering gardens and washing cars. Officials have warned that emergency measures could eventually include temporary water shortages or limited supply hours if the situation worsens.

Experts say the crisis highlights a growing global challenge as cities struggle to balance rising demand, climate change and shrinking water resources.