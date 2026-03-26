This Lake In Texas City Has Just 9% Water Left, 5,00,000 People Depend On It

Lake Corpus Christi, an important water source for Corpus Christi in Texas, has fallen to a historic low because the area has not received enough rain for a long time.

The lake, which supplies water to the coastal city known for its petrochemical plants and oil refineries, is now holding just over 9 per cent of its total capacity. According to the state's 2022 water plan, more than 95 per cent of the city's water supply depends on surface sources such as lakes and reservoirs.

About 500,000 people across seven counties depend on this water. At the same time, the area has several major industries, including oil and petrochemical plants, and the Port of Corpus Christi, which is the largest crude oil export port in the US. These industries use more than half of the region's water.

In Corpus Christi, just 12 companies use about 55 per cent of the city's total water.

Storage levels at two of the three key reservoirs, Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir, have dropped to just 8.4 per cent as of March 23. Lake Texana is only about 50 per cent full, reported the Texas Tribune.

The water levels are so low that the situation is becoming a serious crisis in Corpus Christi. If things don't improve in the next few months, then the city may have to strictly limit water use.

"Corpus Christi is in a bit of a unique position because it is such an arid climate and there's such large-scale industry," said Ryan Hassler, a vice-president at Rystad Energy, reported CNN. Many of these companies have been there for years, but water use has increased recently after new factories opened.

These plants started operations in 2022 and were promised huge amounts of water every day, around tens of millions of gallons.

This plan mainly depended on building a desalination plant, a facility that turns seawater into usable freshwater by removing salt and impurities. But that project has not been completed yet. Around $750 million has been set aside mainly for building a desalination plant.

The city is planning a deal with Aquatech to buy water from a private plant in Nueces County. This plant could provide about 9 million gallons of water per day. But even after signing the deal, it would take about a year before the water is ready to use.

One project is planned by the Nueces River Authority near Harbour Island, which could supply 50 million gallons per day. But it may only start working by 2029.