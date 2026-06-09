Mumbai Man Paying Rs 90,000 Rent Highlights Water Shortage In Housing Society, Sparks Debate

A Mumbai resident's complaint about water shortage despite paying a high monthly rent has triggered discussion on social media, with many users reacting to the challenges faced by people living in expensive housing societies.

Nikhil, a resident of a high-rise society in Mumbai, shared a video on Instagram describing the water supply issues in his residential complex. He claimed that even though rents in the society are very high, residents continue to face difficulties due to an irregular water supply.

In the video, Nikhil said that the society where he lives has rents starting from Rs 70,000 per month, while the flat he occupies costs Rs 90,000 per month. He said that despite paying such a high rent, residents do not have a reliable water supply. He said that the water supply gets cut off unexpectedly.

Watch Video Here:

Nikhil also said that the society has been arranging water tankers to meet residents' needs. However, he pointed out that the problem is difficult to manage because of the large number of people living in the complex. He explained that the society consists of two towers with 37 floors and houses many families, making it challenging to depend entirely on tanker deliveries.

Expressing his frustration, Nikhil said that even after paying a rent of Rs 90,000 per month, he is forced to use water very carefully. He described the situation as completely ridiculous and said it has made daily life difficult.

He further claimed that water supply is stopped at odd hours. According to him, the water gets shut off around midnight, creating problems for residents who need water for cooking or other household activities. He also said that the supply is sometimes cut off during the night, which could create difficulties during emergencies when people need to use the washroom and find that there is no water available.

Social Media Reaction

The video has sparked an online discussion, with social media users reacting to the challenges faced by residents despite the high cost of living in the housing society.

One user commented, "Everywhere the condition is same."

Another user noted, "Same condition brother."