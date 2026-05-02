Video: IIT Jodhpur Students Chase Tanker Amid Drinking Water Shortage

A video from IIT Jodhpur has drawn attention to a serious issue at the prestigious institute, where students, who are expected to focus on academics and research, are instead dealing with basic problems like access to drinking water. The situation raises concerns about how such essential needs remain unresolved at an institution of national importance.

The issue came to light after a video showing students chasing a water tanker went viral on social media. In the clip, a student can be seen running behind the tanker to collect water.

Reacting to the situation, IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash Kumar Agarwal acknowledged the problem and said that the institute is possibly the only central institution in the state that does not have a regular supply of clean water.

"In IIT Jodhpur, we get rural supply. I think IIT Jodhpur is the only central institution in Rajasthan which does not have clean water supply. We have rural supply. And no other institution in Jodhpur is told that you bring your own water," the director said.

He explained that the campus has to arrange its own water supply from the pumping station, unlike other institutions in Jodhpur that do not face such challenges. The situation worsened recently when a machine at the pumping station got damaged due to voltage fluctuations two days ago, which disrupted the water supply.

IIT Jodhpur Director Avinash Agarwal reacts to the water crisis at the campus pic.twitter.com/YibuFiPbA8 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2026

According to the director, staff members worked for nearly 30 hours to restore the system. During such breakdowns, the institute has to arrange water from Surpura village as an alternative source.

Calling it a major issue, Agrawal said that ensuring a stable water supply is the responsibility of the state government. He added that a request will soon be made to the Chief Secretary during an upcoming visit to lay a direct pipeline to the IIT Jodhpur campus.

He said that such a solution is necessary to ensure that students and staff living on campus do not continue to face difficulties in accessing drinking water.

(With inputs from Arun Harsh)