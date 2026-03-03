IIT Jodhpur Extends MBA Admission 2026 Deadline, Check Key Details Here

IIT Jodhpur MBA Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has extended the admission deadline for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications till March 10, 2026, through the official admission portal.

The application process began on January 13, 2026, and was earlier scheduled to close on February 12, 2026. Interviews are tentatively set to begin from March 10, 2026. The institute has clarified that the dates are tentative and subject to change.

Application Process And Fee

Candidates can apply online through admission portal by paying a non-refundable application fee of:

Rs 1,200 for Unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWS categories

Rs 600 for SC/ST/PwD categories

For technical issues, applicants may write to erp@iitj.ac.in. For MBA-related queries, candidates can contact the Admissions Office, School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME), IIT Jodhpur, at admission_sme@iitj.ac.in or call 0291-280-1807.

Programme Structure And International Dual Degree Option



The flagship MBA programme is offered by the School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME). During the first year, students complete foundational courses. In the second year, they may choose between two tracks leading to either an MBA or an MBA-Technology degree.

Students also have the opportunity to pursue their second year at partner B-schools abroad, including:

SUNY-Albany Business School

Brandeis International Business School

George Washington University

Case Western Reserve University

This pathway leads to an International Dual Degree.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university, with a minimum duration of three years after Class 12 (10+2).

Final-year students are also eligible to apply. However, selected candidates must submit all relevant academic documents and a provisional certificate within two months of joining, failing which their admission may be cancelled.

Minimum Marks

At least 60% aggregate marks (first class as per university norms), or

6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale (first class equivalent)

For SC/ST/PwD candidates, eligibility is relaxed by 5% in marks or 0.5 CGPA. The relaxation applies only to qualifying criteria.

Entrance Requirement

Applicants must have a valid score in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management.

Admission Process

The selection process consists of two stages:

Initial Shortlisting

Candidates will be shortlisted based on a composite score comprising:

CAT overall scaled score

Full-time work experience

Gender diversity

CAT cut-offs may be applied based on overall and/or sectional percentiles, depending on the number of applications received.

The institute clarified that internships, apprenticeships, unpaid work, and experience in coaching centres or small-scale businesses such as retail shops, kirana stores, NGOs, petrol pumps, or gas stations will not be considered. Work experience will be counted up to the application launch date and must be supported by salary slips and formal relieving letters.

Final Shortlisting

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a virtual personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the composite score and interview performance, with relaxations applicable as per Government of India norms.

International Applicants

International candidates must meet the same academic eligibility criteria. Their degrees may be verified through the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Admission will be merit-based, requiring:

GRE score of 300 or above, or

GMAT score of 600 or above

The scores must have been obtained within the last five years.

Fee Structure And Intake

Indian Students (2026-2028 Batch)

The tuition fee is Rs 2,25,000 per semester. Additional charges include semester fees, one-time admission and convocation fees, refundable deposits, dining charges, and other applicable costs.

Students opting for the International Dual Degree must pay applicable fees at both IIT Jodhpur and the partner institute.

SC/ST/PwD students are exempt from tuition fees as per government norms but must pay other applicable charges.

The total intake for the programme is 80 seats, with category-wise distribution as per Ministry of Education norms.

International Students