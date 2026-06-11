US Renews Attacks, Iran Targets American Bases In Gulf, Claims Hormuz Closed

The United States military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out "additional self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran shortly after US President Donald Trump and his war secretary warned of hitting the Islamic Republic "hard". According to local media reports, several areas in Iran have been hit in this wave of strikes, including western Tehran, Fars province, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Kish, Minab, and some areas in central Isfahan.

In response, the Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that its aerospace force and navy have carried out a two-wave operational strike against US forces in the region. The attacks targeted 18 key installations at bases hosting US forces, the report said.

Additionally, the IRGC, in a statement, said it has closed off the Strait of Hormuz to "all vessels". "Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships," the IRGC source said, according to a report by CNN.

Iran's Warning

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi warned that Iran would respond across the region if the Strait of Hormuz were destabilised.



“We will bring the region into hell for you from across Iran if you make the sacred Strait of Hormuz unsafe," he said.

Citing senior officials, Iranian media also reported that US President Trump's claim of having a direct discussion on a phone call with senior Iranian officials was false. Per the reports, there has been no such communication between the two sides.

Trump Says Tomahawk Missiles Hit Iran

Talking to Fox News, Trump said if Tehran doesn't sign a peace deal put forward by US negotiators, the American forces will again bomb “tomorrow night”, reportedly using an expletive.

Trump also said that “49 Tomahawk missiles were used to hit targets inside of Iran, some of them as close as 40 miles [64km] from the Iranian capital of Tehran”.

“The president said the US fighter jets are also operating over the skies of Iran, taking out radar systems and air defence systems in the southwestern part of the country, close to the Persian Gulf,” Fox reported.

According to the report, Trump also said that top Iranian officials called him and asked the US to stop bombing.