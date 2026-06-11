US Strikes "Multiple Targets" In Iran After Trump's Warning

The US military says it's begun another round of strikes against Iran.

US Central Command said in a social media post that the military is striking "multiple targets in Iran" and that it's being done "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

The strikes come just a day after the U.S. struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

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