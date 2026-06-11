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US Strikes "Multiple Targets" In Iran After Trump's Warning

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States will hit Iran hard on on Wednesday and bomb "key facilities."

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US Strikes "Multiple Targets" In Iran After Trump's Warning
  • US military has started a new round of strikes against Iran
  • US Central Command announced strikes on multiple targets in Iran
  • Strikes are in response to Iran's ongoing and unwarranted aggression
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The US military says it's begun another round of strikes against Iran.

US Central Command said in a social media post that the military is striking "multiple targets in Iran" and that it's being done "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression."

The strikes come just a day after the U.S. struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that US President Donald Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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