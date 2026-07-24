Iran Claims It Attacked Amazon Data Centre In Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they targeted a data centre in Bahrain belonging to US tech giant Amazon, state media reported.

The forces "targeted and destroyed the intelligence data centre building of the American company Amazon, which plays a major role in completing information for the American child-killing army", they said in a statement aired by state TV.

Neither Amazon nor Bahraini authorities have commented so far on Iran's claims.

The Guards -- the ideological arm of the military -- had also said on Wednesday that they targeted the data centre.

Tehran maintains that any facility or base in the Middle East that the US military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliatory attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)