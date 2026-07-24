US Strikes Iran As Tensions Escalate Over Shipping Routes In Hormuz

Iran

"U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) today," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, adding that the "strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."a

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