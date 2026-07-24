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US Strikes Iran As Tensions Escalate Over Shipping Routes In Hormuz

Iran War: The United States military said Thursday it was attacking Iran for the 13th night in a row.

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US Strikes Iran As Tensions Escalate Over Shipping Routes In Hormuz

Iran 

"U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) today," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, adding that the "strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."a

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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