Saudi Strikes Houthi-Rebel-Controlled Hodeidah Province In Yemen

Saudi strikes attacked Yemen's Red Sea governorate of Hodeidah on Friday, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported, after eyewitnesses earlier said several strikes had targeted Hodeidah's port.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran. The Saudi-led coalition said it would respond "firmly".

Al Masirah said Saudi strikes hit facilities belonging to the state telecommunications corporation in Hodeidah city. The broadcaster also said Saudi forces targeted Kamaran island, off Yemen's western coast. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Saudi Arabia has sought to avoid a return to full-scale conflict in Yemen since a 2022 truce with the Houthis halted most major fighting in a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people through violence, hunger and disease.

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